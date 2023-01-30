Annual David Hermelin Scholarship Award honors Hillel student who embodies empathy and leadership.

Ammi Rotberg never met David Hermelin, the influential Detroit philanthropist, entrepreneur and U.S. ambassador to Norway who died of brain cancer in 2000. But, on Jan. 13 at Hillel Day School, Rotberg, an eighth-grader, was honored for embodying some of the same qualities that made Hermelin so beloved.

Rotberg of Bloomfield Hills is the 2022 recipient of the Annual David Hermelin Scholarship Award. Sponsored by Sam and Nancy Shamie and family and created in 2008, the award honors a student at one of the six Jewish day schools in Metro Detroit who demonstrates academic excellence and shows leadership within their school or community. Recipients receive a financial scholarship for their final year of studies at a Jewish day school affiliated with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

As part of his application, Rotberg, 14, wrote an essay describing his vision of leadership and how he’s fulfilled that vision. He mentioned his work with JARC, Yad Ezra and the Nature Conservancy, as well as his family’s plans to travel to Peru to help a native tribe build housing. He also highlighted the impact of smaller deeds, like holding the door open for someone.

“Each person on this planet makes a ripple effect when living daily life,” he wrote. “The world needs to focus on making that ripple aimed toward kindness.”

Rotberg’s thoughtfulness impressed Marcie Orley, Hermelin’s daughter, who — along with her mother, Doreen Hermelin — is on the award’s selection committee.

“It can be hard for a kid from Hillel to stand out because you’re looking at a seventh- or eighth-grader who is putting up his essay next to seniors at the other schools,” Orley said. (The scholarship is only open to applicants entering the highest or next-to-highest grade their school offers; Rotberg applied as a seventh-grader.) “But Ammi showed a great deal of empathy in his essay.”

Hillel administrators, who nominated Rotberg for the award, echoed that sentiment. “Ammi is one of the kindest, most gracious, respectful and courageous student leaders we have at Hillel,” said Head of School Dr. Darin S. Katz. “He embodies Hillel’s core values by acting as a mensch at all times.”

Being a mensch was one of David Hermelin’s defining qualities, too, said Marianne Bloomberg, the associate director of philanthropic engagement at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and a member of the selection committee. “We’re basically looking for David’s neshamah, his soul,” when considering the applicants, she said. “When Ammi said that even opening the door for someone is being a leader … that struck us. It made me think of David because he did these little kindnesses for people behind the scenes.”

Indeed, Orley hopes that her father’s spirit lives on through Rotberg and other award winners. “These kids are learning about the influence my dad had on this community and the way he approached Judaism with such joy and inclusivity,” she said. “The fact that this brings his legacy to a different generation is very meaningful.”

Rotberg, for his part, plans to carry Hermelin’s values forward. “I care to help people and I try to make that a part of my every day,” he said, adding that he’s inspired by the courage of his great-grandparents, some of whom were Holocaust survivors. “I hope to use that motivation to keep doing good things.”