Try these recipes to celebrate Tu b’Shevat.

This year, Tu b’Shevat begins on the 15th of Shevat, or sundown on Feb. 5 through the evening of Feb. 6. It is known as the New Year of Trees.

I remember our religious schoolteachers arranging for us to purchase and plant a tree in Israel on Tu b’Shevat. Customarily, it’s done in someone’s honor and, in third grade, almost 50 years ago, I chose my father’s mother, Edith. Once I dropped my coins into the tzedakah box, I started to fill out the Jewish National Fund form.

I selected a beautiful certificate design for her and was eager to give her this gift. I held the pen tight and wrote slowly so it was legible and without mistakes. Buying this tree holds much significance in Jewish life, and for Israel. It connects us to our heritage, family and the holiday, while helping to green the Israeli countryside.

Trees are precious to Jewish people and a powerful symbol within the faith. The earliest Bible stories mention them as the first thing to grow in the garden of Eden. There’s the tree of life, a tree of knowledge, and a tree of good and evil.

In Sunday school, our teachers tell us of the post- flood olive tree, where Abraham served the angels, the burning bush and Jacob’s cedars. But of all the trees we acknowledge in our history, the fruit tree is the most important, because of its ability to sustain life.

In the month of Shevat, we see that it’s still cold, rainy, dark and quiet outside, but it’s already spring in Israel, which we celebrate. Not much is growing in Michigan yet, but inside, the trees are alive and starting to thrive. The sap is rising and fruit buds are beginning to form.

At Tamarack Camp’s Farber Farm in Ortonville, Manager Alex Rosenberg plants fruit-bearing trees in the Shevat section of the Calendar Garden.

“They’re grown today for the same reasons they were in antiquity,” she told me last summer. “To celebrate being able to enjoy their fruits one day.”

The Seven Species

Alex explains that fruit trees take time to develop, so they help remind us to have patience while we wait for spring to arrive, and their buds to blossom.

Tu b’Shevat, once an agricultural festival, began in ancient Israel as a way for farmers to track crops and mark a new growing season. The date, relevant to their daily life, helped them to distinguish between the previous year’s fruit and new yields. Selling foods for trade, the native plant species of Israel became the heart of the economy. There are seven, and appear in the Bible in the order they ripen in. They include wheat, barley, grapes, figs, pomegranates, olives and dates, and each holds its own spiritual symbolism.

Wheat, for example, indicates being able to sustain life, according to Hebrewversity.com, which explains that barley reflects strength and hard work because it feeds the livestock that people depend on. Fruit of the vine, or grapes, makes wine for special celebrations and signify happiness. Figs embody persistence because they ripen two or three times a year, instead of only once during a picking season.

The tiny seeds of a pomegranate resemble performing multiple good deeds. Wisdom and experience are qualities of the olive tree, because they can live and thrive for centuries. Date trees grow straight up and tall without variation or widening, personifying decency and honesty.

Our Dependence on Trees

In the 16th century, Kabbalists put a twist on the holiday by adding a seder, according to antiquities.org. There are special songs and blessings, and menus include foods from the seven species. We enjoy them in celebration of our interdependence between living things and the fruits they provide. The theme of a Tu b’Shevat seder reflects the seasons, our dependence on trees and the overall health of the planet.

Most Israelis treat this holiday as an arborist or tree-planting day. Each year, teachers, students and volunteers participate in mass plantings in different select areas. That’s when the tree I bought Edith in Sunday school went in the ground and started its life-providing shade, water and life. With a little help from our religious school classrooms, the JNF is growing more than 250 million trees across 250,000 once-barren acres.

Our teacher explained that the first Zionists arrive to find a mostly desert landscape. They began to plant trees to correct the desolate farming conditions, a process known as afforestation. By 1908, leadership of the program shifted to the Jewish National Fund and the public schools.

Today, the program’s reach is global, making its way to our West Bloomfield religious school classrooms. They continually connect Jews around the world to Israel’s ecology, forestation and heritage preservation, making Israel one of the few countries in the world with a net gain of trees in the 21st century.

Grandma Edith pulled me toward her and hugged me tight when I gave her the tree’s certificate with her name on it. “Maybe we can go to Israel together after your bat mitzvah to see it,” she said.

I loved the idea, trying to calculate how big it might be in five years. These trees grow 10 inches a year, which made me realize hers wouldn’t be fully grown for about another 30 years.

Wondering how often people go to visit their Israeli trees later in their life, I make the commitment to go and find Edith’s full-grown tree one day. From what I understand, it will be the one standing 60 feet tall and 32 feet wide, among the other magnificent cypress that adorn the now-lush Israeli countryside.

ANCIENT GRAIN GRANOLA BARS

Ingredients

2½ cups toasted old-fashioned rolled oats

½ cup of chopped toasted nuts

¼ tsp. cinnamon

5 Tbsp. honey

¼ cup coconut oil or butter

¼ cup brown sugar

¼ tsp. salt

5 tsp. vanilla

¼ cup of chopped figs

¼ cup chopped dates

¼ cup raisins or currants

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Spread the oats on a parchment-lined sheet tray. Chop the nuts and place them on another parchment-lined sheet tray. Toast the oats and nuts in the oven until browned, mixing intermittently, around 20 minutes. Put the nuts and oats in a bowl and sprinkle with the cinnamon.

In a small saucepan, whisk the honey, butter or oil, brown sugar and salt together, and cook over low heat to dissolve the brown sugar. Off the heat, stir in the vanilla. Add the chopped fruits to the oats and nuts, then pour the butter mixture over the ingredients, mixing thoroughly. Press the granola into a glass dish of your choice for desired thickness. Press granola down a few more times while cooling. Chill and portion.

Makes approximately 12 bars.

SEVEN SPECIES BREAKFAST BOWLS

Adapted from jamiegeller.com.

Ingredients

For the topping:

1 cup toasted cooked barley

1 cup crispy wheat cereal

½ cup chopped raisins

1 cup chopped pitted dates

1 cup stemmed and chopped dried figs

½ cup grapes, sliced in half

½ cup chopped toasted nuts such as almonds, pecans or walnuts

Pinch ground cinnamon

To make the bowls:

3 cups plain or vanilla yogurt

½ cup honey

¼ cup pomegranate molasses

½ cup pomegranate seeds

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. On the stovetop, cook the barley according to package directions. Spread the barley on a lined sheet tray and allow to dry completely. Toast in the oven until golden, around 20 minutes, and cool.

Place the barley, wheat cereal, raisins, dates, figs, grapes and nuts together in a bowl. Sprinkle with cinnamon and mix well.

Divide the yogurt into six bowls. Top with equal amounts of the topping. Drizzle each bowl with the honey, pomegranate molasses and garnish with pomegranate seeds.

Recipe makes six servings.



OLIVE TaPENADE

Borrowed from Alton Brown.

Ingredients

½ pound pitted, mixed olives

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 anchovy fillets, rinsed

1 small garlic clove, minced

2 Tbsp. capers

2 to 3 fresh basil leaves

1 Tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

Directions

Thoroughly rinse the olives in cool water. Place all ingredients in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until combined and roughly chopped, intermittently scraping down the sides. Transfer to a bowl and chill one hour. Serve on wheat crackers, toast points or sliced baguette slices

Makes between 1 and 1½ cups.