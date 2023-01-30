Many of us employ over the top expressions in conversations because they are more “colorful” and seem to get the point across better.

When you hear the word exaggerate, you may think of someone telling you about the “one that got away.” However, tall fishing tales are not the only area for exaggeration. Many of us employ over the top expressions in conversations because they are more “colorful” and seem to get the point across better.

If you are telling someone not to make more of what they have heard than necessary, you may remind them not to make a mountain out of a molehill.

Someone who is trying to fool you may be trying to pull the wool over your eyes. And if they are making something plain seem better than it is, they are trying to gild the lily.

Do you know anyone who, in outing in their two cents’ worth, adds fuel to the fire? They often cannot wait to stab someone in the back. They may tone down, however, if they have their back against the wall.

Some folks are not happy unless they are grumbling; often their objections are so minor as to have them seem to be scraping the bottom of the barrel to object. If they achieve their aim, they are on cloud nine.

If you wish to remain alert to what is going on you may wish to keep your ear to the ground. In seeking help, do not cry wolf; folks will learn to ignore you. You may also seem to be too much of an idealist: someone who builds castles in the air.

Ever felt out of place? Like a fish out of water?

Want to make peace to end a long-standing argument? Then you need to bury the hatchet (but not in someone — that would blow everything out of proportion). Never go overboard.

Never won the lottery? Never left Vegas a real winner? Well, you would feel that those situations may occur when pigs fly.

If you feel as though you are using too many outrageous terms, then you may want to quit cold turkey.

Just remember, as I have said a million times, our conversations need colorful expressions.