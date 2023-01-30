Two esteemed centenarians celebrated special days in January.

I’m happy to report I had a very lucky experience on Friday the 13th last month. Actually, my Sunday the 15th also ended up being equally lucky. Nope, didn’t win the Mega Millions lottery — something better. On both days, I got the chance to witness celebrations honoring two 100-year-old treasures of our Jewish War Veteran (JWV) community — Dr. Guy Stern and Dr. Sydney Harris.

By the way, for those keeping score, this will bring my total of writing about 100-year-old Detroit Jewish War Veterans in the JN to three, and just within the last 30 days. Just over a month ago, in the Dec. 22 edition of the JN, I shared the great centurion birthday celebration of Jack Caminker.

VA Honors Dr. Guy Stern

On Friday, Jan. 13, the Welcome Center of the Lt. Col. Charles S. Kettles VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor was renamed the Dr. Guy Stern Welcome Center. The celebration took place on the eve of Stern’s 101st birthday.

Stern is no stranger to the pages of the JN. His incredible life story has been chronicled on many occasions. It is a story that has also been shared at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Stern’s role over the years as the center’s director of the International Institute of the Righteous.

It is a journey of a 15-year-old German-Jewish refugee who rose above the loss of his entire family in the Holocaust to become a WWII hero as a member of the U.S. Army’s famed “Ritchie Boys,” the intelligence service credited with gathering more than 60% of the actionable intelligence used by the Army during WWII.

Just last year CBS’ 60 Minutes and Ken Burns’ PBS documentary, The U.S. and the Holocaust, prominently featured Stern’s role as a Ritchie Boy.

A Budding Relationship

Guy Stern’s relationship with the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center was originally forged several years ago when he befriended Mark Lindke, who at the time was the director of the Washtenaw County Department of Veterans Affairs. It was Lindke who initially introduced Stern to the incomparable benefits he earned and deserved, including the exceptional care that he continues to receive at the medical center. To this day, he chaperones Guy to his appointments.

“Every car ride I share with Guy is an educational journey,” Lindke said. “I find myself immersed in his wonderful stories that we’ll enjoy over a meal as well.”

Lindke eventually introduced Guy to the leadership of the hospital. It was instantly a match made in heaven. The more the VA learned about Stern, the more enamored they became with his life story. It was an affiliation, the VA knew, that would be a valuable source of inspiration.

Heartfelt Gathering

On the morning of Jan. 13, Guy Stern was front and center, surrounded by members of the JWV Dept. of Michigan, along with doctors, nurses and administrators of the VA Medical Center in Ann Arbor, who congregated in the main entrance way of the hospital to watch the official dedication.

Also on hand was Kate Melcher, executive director of Fisher House Michigan where Stern is an adviser to the board of directors. Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. (See sidebar.)

In his invocation, Chaplain Christopher Biggins of the Dept. of Veterans Affairs spoke of how the entry to the Guy Stern Welcoming Center will “become a gateway to greater healing, purity, camaraderie and joy.”

In her remarks, Ann Arbor VA Medical Center Director Dr. Ginny Creasman spoke of Stern’s “selflessness and service to something greater than himself” and in officially naming the Guy Stern Welcoming Center she said: “Now, and for many years to come, when veterans walk into our facility, the first fellow-veteran who will greet them is Guy Stern.”

Retired Army Brigadier General Donald Schenk, Commander of Michigan’s JWV Lt. Raymond Zussman Post 135, honored his dear friend and spoke of how a welcome center was so befitting Stern’s name.

“All you have to do is look at that welcoming infectious smile of his, hear his warm hellos and gaze into that ever-present twinkle in his eye, that is always searching for light wherever there is darkness,” said Schenk. “He is the consummate welcoming man and his wife, Susanna, the consummate welcoming woman. It is our hope that this welcome center, which we dedicated in Guy’s honor on the eve of his second century of life, lives up to his memory and his legacy as a soldier, as mensch and as a loyal American Veteran.”

After the official dedication, everyone within reach of Guy Stern wanted to take a picture with him, folks who Schenk earlier referred to in his remarks as “Guenther’s Groupies.” Guenther is Guy’s given name.

Doctors and nurses who manage Stern’s care at the VA were among the well-wishers who affectionately greeted him. It was a tremendously heartwarming scene that fittingly concluded with the following remarks by Stern about the VA Medical Center: “It is in this atmosphere I feel so fulfilled; I feel so at ease. This is my home. And there is a line from a song about the U.S. armed services and it says, ‘This was, and is, and will be worth fighting for.’ I am proud to have received this gift you have bestowed upon me.”

JWV Honors Dr. Sydney Harris

On Sunday, Jan. 15, I had the great privilege of paying a visit with several members of the JWV Dept. of Michigan at the home of Dr. Sydney Harris in honor of his 100th birthday. Harris, a native Detroiter and retired optometrist, was born on Jan. 6, 1923.

Sydney is a longtime member of Michigan’s JWV Lt. Raymond Zussman Post 135 who for many years proudly volunteered as a member of the JWV Honor Guard at funerals for Jewish veterans.

On this day, he was presented with an official proclamation from the JWV of the United States of America in honor of his milestone birthday. Harris was a rifleman in the 87th Division, 3rd Army from 1944-1946 under Gen. Patton.

No sooner had we arrived at Harris’ home at All Seasons in West Bloomfield, that he began regaling us with stories from his long and fulfilling life.

Of his war experience, he said it was only within weeks upon his arrival on the warfront during the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium that he was severely injured while hunkered down in a foxhole.

“There are no atheists in a foxhole,” said Sydney, recalling the old military saying. But he did admit that prior to being hit, he was “thinking more about a good night’s sleep than God.”

“My whole leg was shocked,” he said in describing the initial sensation he felt upon impact. He thought it was the overwhelming sound of a tree bursting that damaged his leg, when in fact he had been hit by shrapnel from enemy fire. A long road to recovery included hospital stays over the course of three years both at home and abroad.

Sydney’s daughter Cherri recalls a riveting story her father shared with her. “While recovering in the hospital from his wounds, for which he would be awarded the Purple Heart, a doctor thought he might be well enough to return to action, this time in the Pacific. But while lying in bed one day, came word that the atomic bomb had been dropped. The war was over. He would no longer be sent into harm’s way.”

Sydney spoke lovingly of his over 50-year marriage to his wife, Thelma, of blessed memory, who passed away in 2016. And he also served up a few words of wisdom.

“I found out one thing about life,” Sydney said. “Things that sound so simple and true, are usually not. And things that often seem silly are true.”

Training for the Long Haul

As the conversation in his apartment continued, 100-year-old Sydney stopped me in my tracks when he began speaking of the wonderful relationship he has with his …trainer. You read that right — a trainer, Jim Berk, whom he sees three times a week no less and who Harris affectionally describes is “a wonderful guy.”

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Jim spent many years as a Detroit sportscaster. As a child of a survivor, you may have also seen him over the years in his role as a docent at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.

It turns out Jim also volunteers his time as a leader of shivah services for Temple Israel, which is where his friendship with Sydney began. The two met six years ago on the evening Jim lead services for Sydney’s beloved Thelma.

“It’s more of a friendship than it is a business relationship,” says Berk of his time with Harris. “He’s just such a unique guy. He still has a purpose and a way of learning more and always growing. He never settles. It’s just absolutely amazing.”

Centurion Celebration

Sydney’s birthday was celebrated last month with an intimate gathering of relatives and friends at All Seasons, organized by his daughter Cherri who traveled from her home in Falls Church, Virginia.

She arranged for her father’s favorite local entertainer, pianist and singer/songwriter Matthew Ball, aka “The Boogie Woogie Kid,” to play some of the Swing Era music that Sydney loves. Plus, Jim Berk read a poem he had penned in honor of the occasion.

Of course, there was cake. But the real icing on the cake was the surprise guest appearance Cherri orchestrated, a Marilyn Monroe impersonator who serenaded her father with the rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” that Marilyn famously sang to President Kennedy at Madison Square Garden in New York in 1962.

The Secret to Longevity

Sydney did share one additional “food for thought” during the visit with his JWV comrades. “There’s only one thing I do toward nutrition. I get a very fine olive oil. Every day, I put a tablespoon or less on my bread.”

Many more happy, healthy birthdays, Sydney Harris. I will be calling you back soon, Sydney … I forgot to ask you what brand of olive oil you use.

JWV SUPPORTS NEW FISHER HOUSE DETROIT

The Detroit VA Healthcare System has acquired property in Detroit for the site of a new Fisher House, which will provide temporary accommodations, free of charge, for the families and caregivers of veterans and active-duty military receiving care at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center.

The property, located at 7618 Woodward Ave. in Detroit’s New Center area, is the former site of Lelli’s Steakhouse.

The 20-suite VA Detroit Fisher House will include private bedrooms and baths. Families will share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room.

The Jewish War Veterans Dept. of Michigan (JWV) has been a longtime supporter of Fisher House Michigan, which includes the already existing house that serves the families in the care of the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center.

Fisher Houses are constructed by the Fisher House Foundation on government land (military bases or VA facilities). Upon completion, the house will be donated to the Department of Veterans Affairs with the VA overseeing the operation and staffing of the residence. The new house will join almost 100 existing Fisher Houses located at military and VA facilities across the U.S., the U.K. and Germany.

“Fisher House Foundation is proud to partner with Fisher House Michigan to bring this vital resource to the community,” said Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation. “The people and organizations of Detroit have already shown what a wonderful community this will be for the new Fisher House.”

“We’ve been looking forward to this announcement since 2018, and we are grateful for financial support from Detroiters and Michiganders from every county in our state,” said Kate Melcher, executive director of Fisher House Michigan. “Their support will be life-changing for the thousands of veteran guest families who will stay for years to come.”

Last summer, Melcher was on the receiving end of a $6,000 check presentation by the JWV Dept. of Michigan.

“The Fisher House will provide not only a temporary home, but also that needed emotional support its residents require as they attend to the needs of their loved ones,” said Fisher House Adviser and Commander of Post 135 of the JWV, Donald Schenk. “After all, as the Fisher House motto states, ‘a family’s love is good medicine.’”

Those interested in supporting this project can find more information at www.fisherhousemichigan.org.