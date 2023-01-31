Pet parents and their fur-babies got together for a good time.

NEXTGen Detroit held an event Sunday, Jan. 15, called Romp-N-Roll — a new fan favorite by NEXTGen Detroit dog owners and their furry friends.

More than 35 people attended the event with their dogs at Canine to Five in Commerce, and everyone had an incredible time. Dogs of all shapes and sizes joined in and played. While the dogs played, their owners got to know one another or caught up with old friends.

It is safe to say all dogs got their zoomies out and slept well Sunday night from exhaustion! All dogs also left with a portable NEXTGen water bowl and a doggle (dog bagel) to complete their Sunday brunch.

Sydnie Saltz, Shane Sperling, Julie Lowenthal and Kyle Otis put the event together.