Matthew Chayet and Kelly Zetting had a great time with their dogs. Courtesy of NEXTGen Detroit
Pet parents and their fur-babies got together for a good time.

NEXTGen Detroit held an event Sunday, Jan. 15, called Romp-N-Roll — a new fan favorite by NEXTGen Detroit dog owners and their furry friends.

Eli Sider, Mimi Marcus, Jordanna Cheifetz, Jaclyn Snider and Lily Lerner.
Both the dogs and their owners had fun mingling and getting to know each other.
More than 35 people attended the event with their dogs at Canine to Five in Commerce, and everyone had an incredible time. Dogs of all shapes and sizes joined in and played. While the dogs played, their owners got to know one another or caught up with old friends.

The smile on this dog’s face proves a good time was had by both two-legged and four-legged attendees.
The puppers had fun playing at Canine to Five.
It is safe to say all dogs got their zoomies out and slept well Sunday night from exhaustion! All dogs also left with a portable NEXTGen water bowl and a doggle (dog bagel) to complete their Sunday brunch.

Sydnie Saltz, Shane Sperling, Julie Lowenthal and Kyle Otis put the event together.

Rachel Klar

