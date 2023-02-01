Temple Israel and Shir Shalom families embarked on a December family mission.

To our beloved land of Israel,

For those of us who were lucky enough during Chanukah to be with You, with our feet on your ground, breathing your sacred air; it was a dream. Often, we had to remind each other that indeed it was real. Whether we had never been, or it was our 10th visit, our hearts beat a little faster when they announce on the plane: Bruchim Ha’baim L’yisrael — Welcome to Israel.

We landed, delirious with jet lag and smelling of the airplane, and yet, ecstatic. Whether we knew Hebrew or not, we were joyous hearing our ancient language being spoken to yell at a bad driver or order a coffee. As many have said: Hebrew being spoken sounds like beautiful, familiar music in the ears of the Jewish people. Your warm sun felt good on our skin, and as we boarded the bus we repeated over and over how lucky we are to be in this space. Streets are streets and buildings are buildings and yet they are not. In Israel, ordinary space feels entirely extraordinary all at the same time.

The Mediterranean was more than a sea. The desert was more than sand. We were already more than disparate families finding themselves thrown together for an adventure. We were seekers and meaning makers that had the opportunity to experience your beauty, your challenges, your power and your frailty together — as a group — that would grow into something so much more.

We would become friends. Parents to one another’s kids. Grandparents to each other’s grandchildren. It was a rolling kibbutz everywhere we went.

And, my dearest Israel, You did not disappoint. We fell in love with Your rocks and Your dust, Your salt and Your water. We for sure fell in love with Your food. Did we eat. And eat. And then eat some more. Where to begin? Fresh vegetables and fruit? Check. Nuts, seeds, salads, meat, poultry, dessert, coffee, wine … we knew you were the land flowing with milk and honey, but we didn’t realize You were also the land flowing with soft cheeses and 60 different kinds of halavah! We were never hungry that is for sure— but since when did eating have anything to do with bring hungry?

The Jewish state treats its guests like every Jewish mother in history: with tons of food and also tons of affection.

We never felt empty stomachs or empty souls. Yes, we ate donuts for Chanukah, but we also celebrated that a great miracle happened here — in this place that we were blessed to be. We could be looking at art or surfing down a sand dune and we felt overcome with pride that all of it was happening in the place Jews fought and died for, and still do.

Everything we did, we did as Jews. As Jews who go to synagogue every Shabbat and Jews who pray alone silently in their kitchens. Every person had a special moment at different moments — some in religious spaces, others in natural settings. Some shared that the moment had happened; others kept their experience to themselves. The point was that You let us experience You in a way that matched our spirit. We didn’t have to force anything. There wasn’t a time when we felt bad that we should’ve felt something and didn’t. You didn’t dictate our connection with You — You let us find it ourselves, or let it find us.

You let us question what we knew and believe about Judaism and how we live as Jews and it was all good. Like how at the end of creation God looked at around and saw that all that God had made was: tov me’od; It was very good; You — Israel, our homeland, created something new in each of us — a love for the land, the people, the stories and the legends — and each of us looked around with open eyes and said that it was tov me’od, it was very good.

But lest we only focus on the wonderous and the good, we feel, dear Israel, that we must acknowledge the danger You are in. Not just the physical danger posed by outside threats, but the dangers arising internally. Extremism is creeping into national politics and discourse. Somehow, the definition of “who is a Jew” inside Your borders has become more narrowly defined than our antisemitic enemies defined it.

Almost 75 years since Your birth, and You are in existential danger.

The threats are coming from within Your borders. We are supposed to be an or la’goyim — “a light unto the nations.” That is a serious mandate. We are supposed to be the living incarnation of our values: honesty, integrity, loving peace and pursuing peace. Creating a nation where all feel safe and equal living on sacred ground.

We ask that Your inhabitants remember that the hope of everyone sitting peacefully under their vine and fig tree, and not being made afraid, will apply to all.

Before I say goodbye to You, Israel, let me thank You for a few more things. Thank You for showing us Your many personalities by raining down on Masada and the Dead Sea and flooding the desert with life-giving water. We never thought we would hear thunder and see lightening on Masada, but we did! Then, a rainbow appeared over the sand, the water and the hills. Only You could have produced such phenomenon.

Thank You for the reliable insanity that is the market in Jerusalem on Friday afternoon. We ate our way from one end to the other- tasting all of the delicious produce, breads, sweets and spices that we grow in Your soil. It was worth pushing through the thousands of people who were all there getting ready to welcome Shabbat.

Thank You for celebrating with us as our children had their bnai mitzvah. We swear we heard the walls of the Old City singing with them as they chanted their Torah portions. The sun shined extra bright that day wherever we went.

Thank You, Israel, for making us feel like we were one family returning to a place that was somehow foreign and yet entirely familiar. Thank You for letting us feel Your magic and Your warmth. You never disappoint. You only amaze.

From our hearts, souls, stomachs, minds, feet, eyes, ears and mouths, we thank You. Those of us who were on the trip and those of us who have been before or who hope to go in the future are grateful that no matter where we are in the world, we know that you are waiting for us to return.

And please God, return we will. L’Hirtraot, goodbye for now.

Much love,

The Temple Israel and Shir Shalom families from the December family mission 2022.

Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny is a member of the clergy at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. Rabbis Harold Loss and Josh Bennett and Cantor Michael Smolash from Temple Israel as well as Rabbi Michael Moskowitz from Temple Shir Shalom were on the mission as well.