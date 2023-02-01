Former advertising pro takes to nature photography.

What is your Facebook newsfeed full of these days? More importantly, how does scrolling through it make you feel? How often does a post make you pause in awe at the beauty of the world and wholeheartedly praise God in gratitude for being alive?

Well, if you are friends with local photographer Evan Deutsch, this is a daily occurrence. Neatly and strikingly tucked between photos of kids and meals on my Facebook feed are Deutsch’s stunning photos of birds, butterflies and nature.

Deutsch’s father was born in Austria and escaped to the United States in the 1930s after Hitler came to power. His mother was born in Detroit. Deutsch, 65, grew up mainly in Southfield. Today, he calls Oak Park home, where he is the proud father of two pit bulls, Marty and Marlene, and has a passion for animal rescue.

After graduating from Southfield High School, Deutsch earned a B.A. in journalism from Michigan State University. When he was laid off from a job he hated in the 1980s, he took two years off to regroup and explore his interests. That was the first time he took an interest in nature photography.

But more than anything, he wanted to work in advertising.

Deutsch recalls how he came across a hiring post for a small advertising agency looking for a mail clerk. He decided to apply. However, instead of submitting the standard cover letter and resume, he created a clever and carefully crafted third-person letter on why he was a perfect candidate for the agency. He ended up sending it to multiple agencies and landed his first job in the field.

During his multi-decade advertising career, Deutsch worked at several major advertising firms, including Doner and GTB, from which he retired after 17 years in January 2022.

When Deutsch was working, he had little time for nature photography, but since his retirement, he’s been able to dedicate himself fully to the craft he loves.

Deutsch lives by the motto, “Your next picture is your best picture.” He takes classes daily, getting outdoors with photo clubs and honing his skill.

“Photography has become spiritual,” said Deutsch, who leans toward being a joker. That said, photography is something he takes seriously and through which he takes himself seriously.

Photography has also opened the doors to community.

Deutsch was drawn to the Temple Emanu-El garden in Oak Park, which attracts a lot of butterflies and insects. Soon, his photos graced the pages of the temple’s magazine. He volunteered to photograph multiple events for the synagogue as well. Now, Deutsch is no longer just a guest and observer at Temple Emanu-El — he’s a member of the congregation.

“Photography is a journey, and I am just beginning it,” he said.