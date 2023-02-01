Bernard, who is president of the Bernard Financial Group, has been a longtime champion and representative for the Jewish community.

Dennis Bernard, president of the United Jewish Foundation of Metropolitan Detroit, has been named chair of the Security and Antisemitism Committee of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). JFNA is an umbrella organization that represents 146 Jewish Federations and over 300 Network communities across North America.

The Security and Antisemitism Committee is responsible for advocacy, education and training related to securing federal funding for physical security needs, supporting state and local security funding advocacy, addressing antisemitism, BDS and anti-Zionism, supporting Israel and fostering Holocaust education.

In addition, the Committee collaborates with key Jewish security and counter-antisemitism organizations such as ADL and the Secure Community Network and supports coordination at the local level.

A top priority of the Committee is to advocate to Congress to significantly increase the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) program, which provides critical security resources to at-risk faith-based and nonprofit institutions. NSGP funding promotes physical security enhancements, emergency preparedness planning, training and exercises, and enhanced collaboration between public and private community representatives and their state and local homeland security and emergency management agencies. The Detroit Jewish community, along with other local faith-based communities, have relied on the NSGP grant to support their security infrastructure since 2007.

Bernard, who is president of the Bernard Financial Group, has been a longtime champion and representative for the Jewish community. His government relations efforts led to the establishment and growth of the NSGP program to over $305 million in annual funding for communities across the U.S.

“We have worked hard to develop strong relationships and support with all levels of government to ensure the security of Jewish communities around the country,” Bernard said.

“Sadly, because of the rising level of antisemitism, security has never been more important, and our synagogues, day schools and other Jewish institutions can’t afford the necessary investment on their own. This committee is focused on the critical task of increasing the resources available to ensure our safety.”