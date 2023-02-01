Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy Department Signature Event stars Jennifer Grey.

She spent a summer in the Catskills with Johnny Castle; she was Ferris Bueller’s little sister, and nobody puts her in the corner. Now, she’s coming to the Signature Event at Congregation Shaarey Zedek on Feb. 13.

Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy Department is proud to announce that Jennifer Grey, the internationally known actress and bestselling author, will be the special guest at this year’s Signature Event.

Grey is best known for her iconic portrayal of “Baby” opposite Patrick Swayze in the beloved classic Dirty Dancing, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress. More recently, she starred in the critically acclaimed Amazon series Red Oaks. In 2022, Random House released her memoir Out of the Corner.

Signature is the premiere annual fundraising event for Women’s Philanthropy, a group of 4,000 generous, motivated women who raise more than $6 million annually for Federation-supported programs and services.

This women-only evening, with over 500 attendees, is a celebration of community and the profound impact of women donors to Federation’s Annual Campaign.

Grey will be sharing her personal story, including her Jewish identity, anecdotes from her bestselling memoir and a behind-the-scenes update on the long-awaited Dirty Dancing sequel.

“We’re excited about the 2023 version of this great event that supports Federation’s Annual Campaign. The money we raise in this one night alone makes a real difference helping people in need in our community,” said Nancy Glen, Women’s Philanthropy Campaign Chair.

Adds Signature Co-Chair Shayna Levine, “And we’re really excited to have Jennifer Grey as our speaker. She has been such a touchstone in our lives growing up with her movies and TV appearances, and now her new memoir is a touchstone to her life personally and professionally.”

Tickets to attend the Signature Event in person are expected to sell out and registration closes Feb. 7 (a virtual option is also available). Logon to jewishdetroit.org/signature for complete details and to register.

Questions? Contact Toni Hayes at hayes@jfmd.org or (248) 203-1532.