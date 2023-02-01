Parshat Beshalach: Exodus 13:17-17:16; Judges 4:4-5:31.

I can just imagine the entire Israelite people standing on the shores of the Red Sea, looking out into the water with their toes in the sand. The Egyptians are behind them, coming for them. They can hear the pounding of the hooves of the horses of the soldiers beating the ground in the distance. They are terrified, having gathered their few possessions and their surviving children and run for their lives. They are running. From the soldiers … from the backbreaking slavery that defined them … but more than what they’re running from is what they’re running toward. Freedom.

And now they’re here, at the sea, glistening in the heat. In front of them there is water, so much water. But behind them is death. They hold each other. They hold their children. There is silence.

And then, as Moses fumbles and the people begin to weep, one man steps into the water. His family looks at him with horror. They cry out to him, “Nachshon, what are you doing? Stop, where are you going?” But like a man possessed, he walks forward. The water pools around his knees, his waist, his chest. He walks into the depths and, finally, as the water fills his mouth and nose, it begins to part.

The people pour into the sea, which has split for them, thanks to the bravery and determination of one ordinary man. It may be Moses that leads our people to freedom, but it is Nachshon who sees the possibility of what lies ahead, and has the courage to take the risk.

It’s a famous midrash, one that we invariably share as we reach this pinnacle moment in our people’s history as we do this week in our Torah. But I love it — and each time I come back to it, it makes more sense to me.

We, too, are at a pinnacle moment standing on the shores of the sea, if you will. We can look behind us, at the last few years, which for so many were years of isolation and fear, suffering and death. Or we can look toward the future with bravery, overwhelmed with pride at our amazing, vibrant, loving community, ready to plunge back into the world of Jewish communal life.

So, wade in; don’t wait. Sign up for classes and for young family programs. Send your teens on youth retreats and fill our sanctuaries with your sweet voices on Shabbat. Get to the book clubs, the concerts, the incredible guest speaker events. It’s time to show up. To get our feet wet. To invest in our present and, like Nachshon, to see the possibility of what lies ahead.

We can’t wait to see you.

Rabbi Jennifer Lader is a rabbi at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.