Tamarack Camps’ penchant for inclusivity shines with the Avodah Young Adults Program.

One of the core values that has guided Tamarack Camps since its inception over a century ago is the idea of Kehillah Mekabelet — to build a welcoming, inclusive community, to value and celebrate each person, that everyone is important.

That value isn’t just a catchy tagline, it’s a year-round way of life, but most deeply evident during a classic Tamarack summer.

Inclusivity can be seen all across Tamarack, but it’s possibly no more ingrained in the camp’s fiber than in its Avodah Young Adults Program.

Avodah (work) is a job coaching and recreation program for young adults entering ninth grade, extending into their 20s. Avodah provides instruction in job skills, life skills and offers social opportunities for those with learning, social and communication differences.

Support for campers with special needs has been integrated into programs at Tamarack Camps since the early 1990s. The level of support has evolved over the years to the benefit of the entire camp community.

Camp Tamarack Director Carly Weinstock has seen it firsthand. “We have an amazing inclusion program for camp-aged participants with special needs, and what we realize is as soon as they age out of camp, there’s not much for them,” she said. “This is an amazing opportunity for adults to come back and get some life skills, work at camp and have this great camp experience that has been so important to them growing up.”

Many of the Avodah participants did grow up going to camp, and Weinstock, who grew up at camp herself and has been working professionally at Tamarack since 2007, has seen a number of Tamarack campers come back as successful Avodah participants.

LIFE AT CAMP

As a group, Avodah participants live in their own village with two cabins and a lodge with laundry facilities and a full kitchen. Avodah participants can register for full (24 days) or mini (10 days) sessions.

Participants spend their mornings working in specialty areas with the support of a job coach, where they’re learning job skills, life skills and social skills within and around camp.

“It’s a transition program,” said Lainie Sacks, inclusion specialist and Avodah supervisor. “A lot of them will be going into an adult transition program after they graduate high school. So similar things that will help them in the job force.”

In the afternoon, they enjoy camp activities like the rest of the campers.

“They get to enjoy camp like they remember it, where again, they’re practicing their social skills, being with same-age peers and whatnot,” Sacks said. “They get a little bit of both worlds.”

Avodah participants are fully integrated into all of the camp programs, including everything from Color War (a team-building game) to the all-camp play. The participants’ individual abilities often drive some of what they do at camp, so the camp staff can tailor their jobs around their strengths.

Avodah participants have jobs all around camp, including on the farm, in the clinic, on the beach, and in the dance and art programs. Some participants have also helped set up special events such as Israel Day, Circus Day or Color War — putting up signs and readying stations.

“And we’re not just making things up so they have a job to do,” said Danielle Tagai, director of Mental Health and Special Needs. “These are jobs that need to be done around camp. We’re really teaching them how to be part of our camp community.”

If an Avodah participant shows interest in an area not yet explored, staff will work with the supervisors in those areas to find some sort of job in that area.

In addition to working various jobs around camp, Avodah participants also help run a coffee shop a few days a week known as “DahBucks.” Participants make and serve coffee and baked goods.

“It goes back to those life skills like measuring, baking, packaging the baked goods and then preparing their coffee shop and really practicing those reciprocal interactions,” Tagai said. “It’s something not only the participants look forward to, but all of us as staff really look forward to as well.”

PROGRAM’S EVOLUTION

Avodah has evolved over the years, especially this past summer. With so many participants coming year after year and some participants wanting and being able to take on more independence — Tamarack has started a new program: Avodah Pro.

Avodah Pro participants get a little bit more independence — getting to pick their placement, traveling through camp without a one-on-one counselor and managing their personal schedule. Avodah Pros are also able to attend staff meetings.

“I think it’s something nice that our participants can grow to,” Weinstock said.

The Avodah Pros won the Tikkun Olam Award at the year-end Tamarack staff awards this past summer. “Making camp more beautiful, our Avodah Pros did that, and that’s pretty incredible,” Weinstock said.

One of the many success stories of Avodah, Jason Luckoff is a prime example of the program’s importance. Weinstock remembers when Luckoff was an “amazing” camper and as part of Tamarack’s camp-aged inclusion program, he had his bar mitzvah at camp. Luckoff has gone through the Avodah program and was part of the group of Avodah Pros who won the Tikkun Olam Award.

That’s not the only award for Luckoff. He is being honored at the Send a Kid to Tamarack event later this year as the distinguished alumni.

“And that’s an Avodah participant, an Avodah Pro,” Weinstock said. “We loved seeing him grow up at camp; it’s his happy place. He thrives at camp.”

Noam Raphael, another Avodah success story, has been going to Tamarack since Deroy, one of the youngest villages. Raphael is 28 years old now. Aiden Silverton, in his mid-20s, has been going since Deroy as well.

“The fact they keep coming back year after year really shows the impact and success camp has on them and their lives,” Sacks said.

“And we have first-time participants as well that come in and they’re homesick their first few days, and then at the end of the session, they’re crying because they have to leave,” Tagai added.

Weinstock believes the impact the Avodah participants have on camp is just as magical as the impact camp has on the participants.

“Avodah is such an important piece of camp. When you’re walking down the street and see the Avodah participants, you can’t help but stop and smile or sing with them and just hang out with them,” Weinstock said. “Their energy and having them around camp is a staple. I cannot imagine camp without our Avodah participants.”

As a social worker overseeing the special needs programming and as a mom whose kids are also at camp, Tagai has a unique perspective on what Avodah brings to the table.

“I think the participants are impactful to our other campers in teaching them empathy and understanding and being integrated with individuals who have learning or cognitive differences and how they enjoy the same things all the rest of our campers do,” Tagai said. “We have staff that beg to work in Avodah. It’s just so impactful for everyone across camp.”

The majority of Avodah participants are returning participants, but last year, Avodah had three first-timers who are planning on returning, including one from Chicago.

“He’s not Jewish, which does not matter, but it was interesting because when I spoke to the dad and asked him how he heard about Tamarack, he was looking for an overnight camp that has a special needs program for young adults,” Sacks said. “So he found Tamarack and it was a great experience for them. To be able to share camp throughout other states is really nice.”

Tamarack is continuing to expand its inclusion efforts across the board, and Avodah is a vital part of that.

“We believe camp is for everyone. We want everyone to experience and have the opportunity to enjoy the magic that camp has,” Tagai said. “It’s being able to provide the support so with the barriers that would typically hold the special needs participants out of camp, we are doing our best to accommodate wherever we can so that as many individuals that want to come to camp can.”

Tamarack, priding itself on the idea of Kehillah Mekabelet through the Avodah program, could be seen as an extension of the Detroit Jewish community as a whole.

“We are an inclusive community, and we want to support each other and support everybody. That is a core value and what we stand by at camp, and I think it just flows into what our Detroit Jewish community does every single day,” Weinstock said. “We work with all our community agencies, and we want to partner with them; it’s amazing to be able to do that.”

If someone is interested, has a question or if they’re unsure if their young adult or child would be a good fit for the Avodah program, they’re encouraged to reach out.

“Let us start with a conversation and get to know some things about their child and we can go from there,” Tagai said. “Our team will do the best to find what may be a good fit for their child.”

To learn more about Avodah, call Tamarack at (248) 647-1100 or email Tamarack Director Carly Weinstock at weinstock@tamarackcamps.com.