Sasha Must’s amazing time in Tamarack Camps Avodah program.

We first heard about Tamarack Camps’ Avodah program through an email from Sasha’s ninth-grade teacher last year. We were excited to learn that not only would Sasha get to be a camper, but she would also be a part of the staff in the mornings — with the Avodah (work) program.

Sasha loves to do “jobs,” and we knew this would be right up her alley. The afternoons at camp she would be a camper and get to enjoy all the new fun activities. Developing life skills, job skills and social skills are all high on our list, and this checked off all the boxes.

Sasha had never even spent a single night away from home before, so the decision to attend overnight camp for 24 days was a bit daunting. Sasha took the lead by insisting, “Mom, please, I’m ready and I want a break,” so we signed up and went full speed ahead to the Zoom presentation, meetings with staff and then to the open house, even bringing her grandparents along for the experience.

Sasha’s grandmother Ellen Must enjoyed the visit and memories of her own experience attending Tamarack as a little girl.

As the date approached, we had fun collecting items on the packing list and packing her monogrammed duffle bags. As some anticipatory anxiety started to rise, we spoke a lot about ways to cope with being homesick and the letters we would write each other. Wise words from seasoned Tamarack counselor Ilyssa Brunhild to Sasha were very helpful; she advised Sasha that it’s OK to feel homesick and to allow herself to have fun — and that she could do both at the same time.

There were a few small bumps along the way, but staff took amazing care of Sasha at camp and communicated with me often. She enjoyed working at DahBucks and cooking, and she even had a part in the camp musical. Overall, her experience was a 10/10 and now she cannot wait for the summer of 2023.

She would like to attend the six-week Super Summer program, but we are not quite ready for that just yet … However, it gives us a few specific goals to work on at home and, with the advice of Avodah supervisor Lainie Sacks, it’s something for Sasha to strive for.

My little butterfly had an opportunity to spread her wings and returned more confident, proud of herself and her accomplishments, with stories of new friendships and fun experiences and, from this mom’s perspective, she was suddenly more grown up. I missed her hugs and kisses for 24 days but, in a way, it gave me a chance to grow, too.

Bravo to Tamarack Camps for implementing such a wonderful inclusive program. We as a family are so grateful for the Avodah program that we have decided we wanted to find a way to give back and contribute to the camp scholarship program. We would like to spread the word to other families who might not yet know about Avodah and raise money to assist other families.

Fundraising Event



Family Portrait Sessions with master portrait artist Marla Michele Must, Sasha’s mom, will be offered to support the Tamarack Camps Scholarship Endowment Fund. Her session fee of $275 is waived with a minimum $100 tax-deductible donation to the Camp Scholarship Fund (paid directly to Tamarack). A portion of the proceeds from the purchase of artwork (prints, images, albums, wall art) will be donated back to camp by the studio.

Sessions can include up to 10 people — dogs welcome — and will be done outside in nature.

Sessions are by appointment through April 2023. To book, call Marla at (248) 910-0555. (www.enchantedbymarlamichele.com)

Sasha will continue her Avodah experience by assisting mom with the sessions. She will be available to talk to families about her experience as a new camper.