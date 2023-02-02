Camp Listings for 2023

CAMP TANUGA

Winter Address:

139 W. Maple Road, Suite E

Birmingham, MI 48009

(248) 258-9150

camptanuga.com

Summer Address:

6874 Camp Tanuga Road N.E.

Kalkaska, MI 49646

(231) 258-9150

Camp Tanuga is uniquely suited to provide children with an enriching experience they’ll never forget. Friendships formed, confidence gained and the skills learned keep campers returning year after year. An electronics-free environment featuring a full waterfront, flying trapeze, horseback riding, mountain-biking and overnight camping help make Tanuga the place to be. Programs are available for boys and girls ages 6-15. Come experience the magic.

CAMP RAMAH IN CANADA/RAMAH EASTERN GREAT LAKES (REGL)

100 Elder St.

Toronto, ON M3H5G7 Canada

campramah.com

Located in the beautiful Muskoka region of southern Ontario, Camp Ramah in Canada features outstanding programs on the waterfront, in sports and outdoor adventure, and in the arts — all within the context of a vibrant, fun and caring Jewish community. We offer a number of different sessions and specialty tracks for children in grades 1-10. For more information, contact Sami at (416) 789-2193 or sami@campramah.com

AND

14040 Auburn Road

Newbury Township, OH 44065

campramah.com

REGL or Ramah Eastern Great Lakes offers a 7-day Taste of Ramah Canada experience for our U.S. communities, but a little closer to home. REGL brings the best of Ramah Canada to our youngest and newest chanichim (campers) in grades 1-4 by providing an experience created specifically for families in the Cleveland, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Rochester and Buffalo areas. REGL campers will discover a full range of programs and activities, including community building, art, music, sports, swimming, joyful Jewish experiences and outdoor adventure. Our program will focus on creating friendships, enhancing independence, living as a part of a larger community, learning new skills and having fun! For more information, contact Nessa at (416) 789-2193 X 2120 or nessa@campramah.org.

CAMP WALDEN

5607 South River

Cheboygan, MI 49721

summer@campwaldenmi.com

(248) 225-1256

(817) 253-0722

Celebrating our 64th summer, Walden provides an inspiring environment that challenges campers to step outside their comfort zones. Our program combines elements of individual choice and group dynamics, building confidence, character and resilience. At Walden, college-age counselors raise the bar when it comes to staff maturity and commitment. Nationally accredited by the American Camp Association.

HILLEL DAY SCHOOL

32200 Middlebelt Road

Farmington Hills, MI 48334

(248) 851-3220

hillelday.org

Hillel Day School of Metropolitan Detroit delivers an outstanding general and Jewish education to Jewish children from preschool through eighth grade. We inspire a passion for learning, responsibility to self and community, and devotion to Jewish living in a warm, innovative and engaging environment. At Hillel, students develop their creativity, learn to think critically in two languages, collaborate effectively and communicate successfully — the essential skills they need to succeed in high school and the world they will inherit. Our wonderful Early Childhood Center nurtures children ages 18 mos.-5 years as they play, think, question and learn. Every day, Hillel’s dedicated teachers inspire a passion for learning and instill the perseverance necessary to learn deeply and to navigate challenges through a Jewish lens, ultimately guiding students toward living a meaningful and purposeful Jewish life. To learn more about joining the Hillel family, contact Arielle Endelman, Admission Associate, aendelman@hillelday.org.

JEWISH COMMUNITY CENTER OF METROPOLITAN DETROIT-DAY CAMPS

6600 W. Maple Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

(248) 432-5470

Camp.jccdet.org

JCC Day Camps Powered by Tamarack offers traditional and specialty camp programming for kindergartners-ninth graders on 250 beautiful, wooded acres in West Bloomfield. We provide free transportation from 40 different locations. Instructional swimming included for all ages. ACA-accredited.

LAWRENCE TECH SUMMER CAMPS

21000 W. 10 Mile Road

Southfield, MI 48075

(800) 225-5588

summercamps@ltu.edu

ltu.edu/summercamps

Academic summer camps for high schoolers interested in engineering, design, technology and science are taught by professors in modern labs and studios on LTU’s 107-acre Southfield campus.

ROEPER SUMMER CAMPS

41190 Woodward Ave.

Bloomfield, MI 48304

(248) 203-7370

roeper.org

From lacrosse to coding to theater, Roeper Summer Programs offers a variety of enriching and rewarding camp experiences to children throughout Metro Detroit. Diversity and respect for everyone’s potential are central characteristics of the community.

TAMARACK CAMPS

4361 Perryville Road

Ortonville, MI 48462

(248) 647-1100

tamarackcamps.com

Tamarack Camps, established by the Fresh Air Society, builds a vibrant community by providing enriching Jewish camping experiences for children and families, respectful of financial ability. Through a variety of overnight programs, including Camp Maas, Teen Travel Trips and Outpost Camps, we offer life-changing adventures.

WILLOWAY DAY CAMP

P.O. Box 250933

West Bloomfield, MI 48325

(248) 932-2123

www.willowaydaycamp.com

Willoway Day Camp has been offering the best summer ever for generations of campers. Our mature staff of teachers and leaders and acres of outstanding facilities combine to create lasting memories. The fun starts the moment the campers board the Willoway bus (or van). Whether it’s making a splash or learning to swim in our two pools or enjoying our varied athletic fields, pond and lake programs, animal farm, nature trails and fishing or drama, dance, kayaking, go-karting, archery, tennis, golf and ga ga ga — at Willoway, it’s summer fun for everyone. American Camp Association-accredited.