Chabad Jewish Center Troy launches new two-week summer camp for kids.

This summer, Chabad Jewish Center Troy will launch a new summer camp for families located east of Woodward, but it is generating interest from kids in other areas as well.

The two-week camp, which will announce its run dates and registration fees soon, is the first time that the center will offer summer camp programming to the local community.

Filling A Void

The new summer camp will offer a unique experience for Jewish kids that will help fill a void in summer offerings around the Troy area, says Rabbi Menachem Caytak, who is co-founder of the center alongside his wife, Chana Caytak.

Last year, the Caytaks noticed an uptick in families that weren’t engaged or connected with any other Jewish organization coming to the center for programming.

These parents expressed a desire for their children to have a Jewish education, which Chabad Jewish Center Troy’s weekly Hebrew school helped fill, but these same parents also wanted a separate summer program that was less intensive than Hebrew school.

“Hebrew school is incredible for these kids,” Rabbi Caytak says, “but we’ve had other parents that weren’t ready to commit to send their children for Hebrew school in the summer.”

On the contrary, there was one common request amongst parents: to create a summer camp where kids could have fun while learning about Judaism.

Therefore, turning that request into a reality was a “no-brainer,” Caytak explains.

“We’re very passionate about Jewish education, especially for children,” he says, “and the camp is going to connect with [that passion] and is going to do exactly that.”

Jewish Immersion

Chabad Jewish Center Troy has already started taking names of families interested in its new summer camp program and expects some 30-40 campers in its first season.

Over the course of two weeks, children enrolled in the Troy-based summer camp program will do all of the typical camp activities, like karate, arts and crafts, and even baking. Alongside those programs, they’ll also learn about Jewish life and culture, practice prayer, bake challah and paint their own menorahs for Chanukah.

“Kids will have an opportunity to learn all different types of projects in a fun way, alongside a mix of Jewish flavor and Jewish education,” Caytak says.

Chabad Jewish Center Troy will bring in specialized instructors to teach the different programs. In addition, while the summer camp is geared for kids ages 3-12 (with programming broken down by age group), they’ll hire local Jewish teenagers as camp counselors to help Jewish youth of all ages experience the benefits of summer camp.

“This is also an opportunity for teens to be immersed into Jewish environments,” Caytak explains. “It’s impacting not only the campers, but the counselors as well.”

Building Identity

Caytak believes the positive effects of summer camp will be long-lasting.

“In a way, this will be more impactful than just Hebrew school,” Caytak says. “Hebrew school is once-per-week for an hour-and-a-half, so it’s not a very long time. We have two weeks to completely immerse these kids in developing a sense of Jewish pride.”

Caytak hopes children enrolled in the center’s summer camp will walk away with a better understanding of what it means to be a Jew, a sense of Jewish community and a cherished memory that they can carry with them for the rest of their lives.

“Camp has a tremendous ability to shape a child’s Jewish identity,” he says.

While Chabad Jewish Center Troy focuses on the region just east of Woodward, Caytak says their programming is open to any and all Jewish families interested in participating, regardless of affiliation, level of knowledge or observance.

“We’re close to Birmingham; we’re close to Bloomfield Township,” he says. “If any family has Jewish children and are looking to give their kids a productive, fun and creative Jewish summer, this is the place.”

For more information, visit http://jewishtroy.com/cgi.