Come celebrate Tu b’Shevat with the JCC of Greater Ann Arbor while checking out summer camp opportunities at the 2023 JCC Camp Fair.

This event is taking place at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Ann Arbor, 2935 Birch Hollow Drive, on Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2-4 p.m. From Jewish day camps to overnight camp experiences throughout Michigan, the Midwest and Canada, there is something fun for your child this summer.

The fair will host a variety of fun Tu b’Shevat crafts and activities, with focus on sustainability, stewardship and the great outdoors — central themes of the Jewish camp experience.

In addition to the JCC’s Camp Raanana, in attendance will be Camp Gan Israel, Tamarack Camps, Camp Young Judaea Midwest, Goldman Union Camp Institute (GUCI), Camp Ramah Eastern Great Lakes, Camp Ramah Canada, Camp Tavor and information on One Happy Camper.

One Happy Camper, a partnership between the Foundation for Jewish Camp and Jewish communities across North America, inspires first-time campers to attend Jewish overnight camp through incentive grants. New campers may be eligible for a need-blind grant of up to $1,000, and with more than 150 traditional and specialty programs available, the perfect summer camp opportunity for your child awaits.

Early Bird Registration for Camp Raanana 2023 closes Tuesday, Feb. 28. For session rates and dates or to learn more, visit the Camp Raanana website at camp.jccannarbor.org or contact the camp office at campdirector@jccannarbor.org.

