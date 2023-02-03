Novi High School hockey team co-captain Lucas Hutten leaves a legacy in the Upper Peninsula.

The Novi High School hockey team returned from its annual trip to the Upper Peninsula with more than just memories of long bus rides, snow piled high, practicing in a college ice arena and eating pasties.

For the first time since 2014, the Wildcats won a game in the U.P. They beat Hancock Central 5-3 on Jan. 6 at Houghton County Arena in Hancock.

“I knew it had been a while since we won up there. I didn’t know how long until our coach (Dominic Lis) told us after we won the game,” said senior defenseman Lucas Hutten, one of Novi’s two captains.

“The best part of the trip was winning that game,” Hutten said. “I’m so glad it happened during my senior season when I was a captain. The teams up there are good every year. It’s hard to beat them.”

Houghton is a really good team this year, one of the best in the state. Novi lost 9-1 to the Gremlins on Jan. 7 at Dee Stadium in Houghton, but the Wildcats were within shouting distance (4-1) after two periods.

“You can count on U.P. teams always, always, always giving it everything they have,” Lis said. “They never quit.”

In addition to playing the two games, Novi had a practice session at the John MacInnis Student Ice Arena in Houghton, home of the Michigan Technological University hockey team since 1971, and watched the Northern Michigan-Minnesota State college hockey game at the Berry Events Center in Marquette.

Minnesota State beat Northern Michigan 5-3 in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association game in front of 2,766 fans.

The tastiest part of the trip for many of the Wildcats was sampling pasties, an Upper Peninsula delicacy.

Pasties are baked pastry shells filled with beef and root vegetables that are eaten by hand. They came to the U.P. in the early 1800s when there was a rush to mine copper in the region. There was a flood of miners from Cornwall, England, where pasties were popular.

“The great-aunt of one of our players owns a pasty shop in Houghton. That’s where we got them,” Lis said.

Hutten said he didn’t come away a pasty fan the first time he tried one.

“I just don’t like them. I don’t know why,” he said.

Hutten takes his team captain duties seriously.

“I’ve been in our school district’s hockey program since I was in seventh grade. Since then, I’ve always looked up to the high school team’s senior captains,” he said.

Lis said Hutten’s dedication to the team and persistent positivity made him an obvious choice to be chosen as a captain.

“Every athlete is going to make a mistake. It’s inevitable,” Lis said. “When that happens to one of our guys during a practice or a game, Lucas is encouraging, pointing out the good things his teammate is doing.”

Hutten’s leadership skills were needed Jan. 24 in the Wildcats’ 4-2 victory over Berkley/Royal Oak. The win was the Wildcats’ third straight. It pushed them above the .500 mark to 9-8 for the season.

“We weren’t getting any calls from the officials and the guys were getting frustrated, so I tried to calm the guys down and tell them we had to play through it,” Hutten said. “We tuned out the noise in the third period and went out and won the game.”

Down 2-1, Novi scored late in the second period to make it 2-2 and scored twice in the third period.

Hutten isn’t one of the biggest guys on the ice — he’s 5-foot-10, 150 pounds — but Lis said he makes up for that with his skating ability, skills and vision.

“Lucas is great about finding gaps in the neutral zone and getting the puck into our offensive zone,” Lis said.

Before starting his senior season at Novi, Hutten played hockey for Detroit last summer on a multi-delegation team that made it to the medal round at the JCC Maccabi Games in San Diego, Calif. His father Scott Hutten was one of the team’s coaches.

Looking into the future, Lucas wants to play hockey in college. That most likely will happen on a club team at a major university while he is studying kinesiology (human body movement).

“I’m almost 100% certain this won’t be my last season playing hockey,” he said.

