Meet Yevgeniya Gazman, an artist heading to Israel with the Motor City Mission.

This won’t be Yevgeniya Gazman’s first trip to Israel; it will actually be her fourth. She visited relatives in Israel with her family as a child, went on a Birthright trip in the early 2000s and last visited about 10 years ago with family for a friend’s wedding.

“At that time, I was very, very sick with bipolar disorder and definitely not in the right place in my life to truly experience Israel,” she said.

Gazman, 43, of Farmington is in a very different place in her life today. Her health has improved, and she feels a sense of well-being. “I’m really ready to take it all in.”

Gazman is very involved in the Metro Detroit Jewish community. She’s on the board of the Michigan Chapter of the ADL, as well as the board of The Well, a nonprofit that focuses on creating innovative and inclusive programming for young adults in the Jewish community. She’s also on the board of Step Space, an artist incubator in Farmington. She is the founder and creator of YGazm Art.

“I’ve taken a lot of time in recent years to grow within my Judaism in a lot of different ways,” she added.

She studies Torah at the Downtown Synagogue in Detroit and Hebrew at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. “I’ve been growing a lot in my involvement in the community, but I’ve also been growing a lot in my relationship with God and in my faith,” she said.

She said she believes this trip to Israel will be more meaningful for her than previous trips.

“I’m looking forward to this trip because this is the first time I’m going with the adult community with whom I live,” she said. “One of the things I’m truly looking forward to is getting to know the people on the Mission and coming back and having an even bigger circle of friends and community than I have now. I think that’s really, really meaningful.”

Gazman, who was born in the former Soviet Union and came to the United States with her family as a refugee at age 9, has been very open about her battle with bipolar disorder. She was last hospitalized in 2019, “which is not all that long ago,” she said.

She is on new medication, and it is only in the last year, she said, that she’s started to truly flourish and believe in her future.

She described her health challenges as doing well and “all of a sudden you’re like a different human and everything is derailed and you are just not thinking clearly,” she said. “You’re not acting in a way that’s safe. It’s a long time before you start to believe in yourself again.

“I don’t take it for granted that at some point I may be sick again,” she added. “So, it’s really important to me to live as fully as I can, to do as much good as I can with every day of my life,” she added.

She said she’s grateful to Federation for providing a stipend that made the trip financially feasible for her.

“The Mission is going to be amazing!”

The Federation’s Motor City Mission takes place March 12-21. The JN will be featuring stories about Mission participants each week until the plane leaves for Israel.