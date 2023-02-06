The Chabad Jewish student center sees newfound success in downtown East Lansing.

Michigan State University Chabad’s new location in downtown East Lansing opened in time for the 2022 High Holidays in September to provide a more centralized location for the student population.

Previously, Rabbi Bentzion Shemtov and his wife, Simi, ran all programming out of their house.

Dubbed the “Jewish Spartan Mom,” Simi Shemtov said the new location allows Chabad to accommodate more people for Shabbat dinners and the High Holidays. “People before were eating outside and on the floor of our living room.”

In its nearly four-month span, the downtown location continues to be a fixture for Jewish students and members of nearby Jewish communities.

It also has allowed Chabad to connect with more Jewish students in the area and allowed the students to throw Rabbi Shemtov a surprise birthday party — one of many examples of students showing appreciation for the impact the rabbi and his family have made on MSU students.

During his birthday party on Sunday, Jan. 26, Rabbi Shemtov continued to show his admiration for his Jewish Spartans when he performed an impromptu five-minute bar mitzvah for MSU Junior Dash Akers. Rabbi Shemtov led Akers in wrapping tefillin and reciting the Shema in front of the MSU Chabad community.

Akers said he first visited Chabad this school year. He said he wasn’t very involved in Judaism growing up, but he would celebrate the traditions with family on his mom’s side when he visited them in California.

Akers said having his bar mitzvah with Chabad was very special. “Chabad being here — it felt like a family moment to be included in this heritage.”

Akers said Chabad has been very welcoming for him from the start as he learns about Jewish culture.

MSU Junior Emily Roth is another student who has felt the compassion the Chabad family has offered her since her freshman year in college.

“Benzi and Simi have been nothing but family to me since I’ve met them. They will be there for anything you need at any time,” she said.

MSU Chabad offers services and social and educational events to MSU students and members of Mid-Michigan’s Jewish community.

Chabad is free for all to attend. Chabad relies solely on donations for programming so it can give out free mezuzahs and menorahs, and soup to people who are sick. Rabbi Shemtov said they are available 24/7 to help their Jewish community.