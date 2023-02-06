Family and friends of people with addiction have a place to go themselves to get help.

Everyone has a “rock bottom.” For Steve (only first names will be used in the story to maintain the anonymity of members), that was when he was called into a hospital room with a social worker and police officer after his wife had her second injury in a month. They asked Steve if he was abusing her.

“It was the lowest moment of my life,” Steve said. “I couldn’t believe that someone could think that of me. Even now, 18 years later, it’s beyond my comprehension.”

For a while, he’d felt that something was wrong but didn’t know what. “I’d leave my nice wife in the morning and come home to someone else entirely. I thought she had some kind of mental or chemical imbalance,” Steve said.

It was only when he opened his recycling bin to throw something in and saw 12 empty wine bottles that suddenly everything started to make sense. There was no denying it: His wife was an alcoholic.

Desperate to help her, Steve called the well-known Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) program and told the person who answered all about his wife.

“The person listened to me and then said, ‘You need to go to Al-Anon,’” Steve said. He replied, “I’d never heard of it before.”

It turned out there was an Al-Anon meeting right outside his subdivision and, determined to cure his wife, off he went to check it out.

The first meeting was frustrating. “I was looking for the answer. I wanted to fix her problem — I wasn’t there for me … But they were talking about turning everything over to a Higher Power, saying that we’re powerless … Well, I didn’t want to hear that!” Steve said.

One guy told his story, which sounded just like Steve’s.

“But what do I actually do?” Steve asked him.

“Take what you need and leave the rest,” the guy answered. “Take my phone number … and come back next week.”

Steve hasn’t missed a week since.

WHAT IS AL-ANON?

To understand Al-Anon, first we need to understand Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), which is a fellowship of people who meet to help solve their drinking problem.

AA was started in 1935 by Bill W., a New York stockbroker, and Dr. Bob S., an Akron surgeon, both alcoholics. As the addicts met and shared their struggles and triumphs with each other, their loved ones waited for them in their cars. Eventually, those loved ones began coming out of the cold and holding their own meetings to discuss their common problems. They realized they, too, could improve their lives by applying the spiritual principles of AA.

Al-Anon Family Groups, formally founded in 1951, is an international organization for people who are impacted by another person’s alcoholism. Al-Anon is based on the same 12 Steps of AA, a set of self-improvement techniques to aid recovery, and the 12 Traditions, the principles behind the steps to keep people focused. In 1957, Alateen (Al-Anon for teenagers) was created.

According to the al-anon.org website, as of 2021, there were 24,000 Al-Anon groups and nearly 1,500 Alateen groups meeting regularly in 118 countries.

FRIENDSHIP HOUSE

Steve had been attending the popular Al-Anon meeting at the Methodist church in Farmington Hills, along with many other local Jews. In fact, one officially ran the group and liked to say that she was probably the only Jew with the keys to a church!

As the group grew, a breakaway group was formed. They learned that the Daniel B. Sobel Friendship House would soon be available and, in 2005, Al-Anon was the first 12-step recovery group to start holding meetings there.

Steve was asked to be the group representative. “I thought it would be for just a few months,” laughed Steve, who has been the weekly presenter of the Wednesday night Al-Anon meetings ever since. Since COVID, this meeting has been a hybrid of Zoom and in-person.

The current “Friendship Rabbi” overseeing all its programs is Rabbi Benny Greenwald, who relocated to West Bloomfield from New York in 2015.

Rabbi Benny said that while there is no such thing as a “Jewish Al-Anon group,” most of the members who attend the meetings at Friendship House are Jewish.

“The 12-Step groups are not part of any sect, denomination or religion. The goal is to not be influenced by any outside agendas … The meetings are self-governed, meaning they’re run by their own group members, people who are or who have been in a similar situation who share their experiences, strength and hope with each other,” Rabbi Benny said. Members do not offer each other advice.

The first of the 12 Steps is “we admitted we were powerless over alcohol — that our lives had become unmanageable.” The second is “We came to believe that a power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.”

“For many people, that wording about the power greater than ourselves can be very disturbing because their perception of God is not something they want to have a relationship with. So, in order for us to rely on God and invite him into our lives, we need to develop a personal loving connection with God, which may involve gaining a totally different perspective of Him than what we were brought up with,” Rabbi Benny said.

The rabbi had a family member who struggled with addiction and understands the pain. “Addiction is an isolating disease. It pulls people away and thrives in the shadows,” he said. “There’s a lot of shame involved. People feel so alone.”

Joining Al-Anon meetings can be a huge comfort for families of addicts. They tangibly see that they are not alone.

“Someone who’s struggling with addiction will unintentionally pull everyone around them down. Al-Anon is invaluable for the family and friends of alcoholics,” Rabbi Benny said. “Al-Anon helps by giving them the tools to live their lives regardless of what their qualifier, the addict, is going through … It’s not about fixing the alcoholic; it’s about strengthening ourselves so we know that whatever else is going on, we’ll be OK.”

Today, the Friendship House also hosts meetings for AA, GA (Gamblers Anonymous), NA (Narcotics Anonymous) and OA (Overeaters Anonymous). They host “sober Shabbat dinners” and a Jewish Recovery Group, which is open to anyone in a 12-Step program and led by Rabbi Benny.

MORE MEMBERS

No one is immune to addiction. Some people are “functional alcoholics” and can keep up the facade that they are doing well, even succeeding professionally at the same time. When their loved ones drag them off to get checked out, these functioning alcoholics will often be misdiagnosed by doctors.

That’s what happened to Dan, who works in the medical profession. “Untreated alcoholism can look like depression or bipolar disorder,” Dan said. “I was treated for depression. At first no one recognized the disease I was suffering from was alcoholism.”

It was only after he’d lost his job, his marriage and his home, and was experiencing suicidal thoughts while sleeping on the floor of his brother’s apartment that he reached rock bottom.

His brother introduced him to a friend who was “screwy, just like me” and Dan was struck by his recovery.

“We call this person ‘my eskimo,’ the person who takes us out of the cold,” said Dan. “He’d been as sick as I was and showed me how he had turned his life around. He was literally the power of example. I wanted that for myself.”

Dan participated in an intensive rehab program across the country for six months, committed to attending weekly AA meetings, followed the 12 Steps and made tremendous strides in his recovery.

“I had been so self-centered, I didn’t even notice how badly and deeply I was harming the people I love,” Dan said.

A few years later, once his own life was back on track, he made the painful discovery that his child was struggling with addiction, too. He immediately joined Al-Anon. Even though he’d been familiar with AA, Al-Anon was a whole new ballgame.

“It was very hard for me. I had difficulty recognizing the difference between parent and codependent,” Dan said. “I had to learn about healthy relationships, boundaries and how to keep my head together, despite what my daughter was doing.”

It was at Al-Anon that Dan met Andrea, who had been raised in the shadows of the Holocaust.

“I was taught to be overly responsible, always prepared — even over-prepared. We always had passports and cash ‘just in case we had to leave.’ I grew up to become an almost perfectionist overachiever,” said Andrea, who has struggled over the years with food, work and exercise addictions.

As Andrea grew up, she had a habit of attracting chaos in the form of partners who were addicts. When she discovered her now ex-husband had an alcohol and drug addiction, she joined Al-Anon.

“I went to Al-Anon so I could figure out how to fix him. I didn’t realize I’d have my own recovery,” Andrea said. “I immediately felt like I had found my people. I’d been in therapy, but there’s no easy way to adjust to living with active addiction.”

Three years after joining Al-Anon and digging deep to understand herself, she recognized how the dysfunction of her childhood had played a part in her life’s choices.

There’s nothing like connecting with someone who has also faced their demons, who recognizes they, too, are a constant work in progress, and are always working toward introspection and peace. Dan and Andrea found some of what they were missing in each other; they married in 2005.

“We understood each other in a deeper way,” Andrea said. “We both understood and had been affected by alcoholism. At that point, we’d both been in the program for a number of years and spoke a common language.”

They’d learned from their mistakes and have each other by their side as they face the future.

“People grow spiritually from their recovery and tend to become different people. If you can recover together, you will see each other in a different way … You’ll be able to manage a healthy relationship,” Dan said.

HOW AL-ANON WORKS

According to the CDC, more than 10 million Americans can be classified as alcoholics. According to Al-Anon, “alcoholism is a family disease.” Meaning for each alcoholic, there are at least 10 people who are affected and suffering as a result — usually the alcoholic’s parents, siblings, spouse and children. It can also affect friendships.

“Living with the effects of someone else’s drinking is too devastating for most people to bear without help,” says the Al-Anon literature. There are well-known behaviors like losing inhibitions and becoming physically sick, but alcoholics also frequently lie (seemingly for no reason), gaslight and engage in forms of verbal, emotional or physical abuse.

Although it started for families of alcoholics, anyone affected by any addiction is welcome to join Al-Anon.

One thing emphasized at Al-Anon meetings is what’s known as the “three C’s” —“We didn’t cause our loved one’s addiction, we can’t control it and we can’t cure it.”

Another emphasis is on detaching with love. The literature states, “Detachment allows us to let go of our obsession with another’s behavior and begin to lead happier and more manageable lives with dignity … We can still love the person without liking the behavior.”

Al-Anon uses clever acronyms to help participants remember their mottos. DETACH stands for Don’t Even Think About Changing Him/Her. Other good ones include FEAR — False Evidence Appearing Real … GOD — Good Orderly Direction … LOVE — Let Others Voluntarily Evolve … and NUTS — Not Using The Steps!

Anonymity is important at Al-Anon, which is why participants use only their first names. Everyone was a beginner once and remembers how lost they felt. “Everyone has a story,” Steve said. “Something happens that brings you to the realization that you just can’t go on living the same way anymore.”

There’s love and understanding in the room as members share whatever they want.

“At Al-Anon, we learn our qualifier isn’t drinking at us; they’re drinking because they’re alcoholics. We don’t have to change our lives because of what they’re doing,” Dan said.

The Steps encourage sincere self-reflection and examination.

“With the Steps, you’re clearing away things from the past that are weighing you down. You’re identifying a problem, making amends, relieving yourself of the weight of yesterday’s mistakes,” Dan explained.

Steps 8 and 9 are about making amends to people we have harmed.

Dan shared what it was like when he explored those steps. “I turned to my loved ones, acknowledged my actions and then asked, ‘How else did my alcoholism affect you?’ My daughter was affected in ways I couldn’t even imagine. I made it my job to rectify the harms I’d done her, to be the parent I hadn’t been for so long, to try and fix the problems I’d created.”

Andrea also explored restitution with her children.

“I had been so affected by my ex-husband’s alcoholism when my children were growing up, my focus wasn’t on them like it should have been,” Andrea said. “In Al-Anon, we don’t beg for forgiveness; we actively change the way we treat people. I focus on them much more now.”

For many, Al-Anon meetings are the place they first recognize and acknowledge their tendency to be codependents, a term coined in the 1940s and 1950s to explain imbalanced relationships where one inadvertently enables another person’s self-destructive behavior.

“Most of us at Al-Anon tend to take care of people,” Steve said. “At Al-Anon, we learn how that’s damaging. We need to take care of ourselves so we can better help others. It’s not selfish to look after ourselves.”

Al-Anon members claim that working the 12 Steps is a lifelong ambition that has a positive effect on every relationship and interaction in their lives, far beyond the addict and their families.

PASSING IT ON

In Al-Anon, the Step 12 reads “to try to carry the message to others.” That’s why Steve is still leading these meetings.

“I was given a gift; people gave me their strength when I went through my darkest times. I’m paying it forward,” Steve said.

That’s also why many of the long-timers, the core group who met back at the Methodist church meetings, still attend. Their marriages may have long ended, or their “qualifier” may have been successful in a recovery program … but they’re still showing up to support others who are in the same situation they once were.

“Part of the way I maintain my own spiritual growth is by extending my hand backwards to help the next person,” Dan said. “I’m in a better place now, but I want to give back. I always leave meetings feeling better than when I entered them.”

Al-Anon members understand each other in ways that no one else can. Their lives are changed from what they have experienced.

“Once you’ve been in a relationship with an addict, you’re forever affected; you can’t take it out of your emotional library,” Andrea said.

For more information about Friendship House, contact Rabbi Benny on (248) 788-8888 or email benny@friendshipcircle.org. A list of virtual, phone and in person Al-Anon meetings are listed on alanon.org. Al-Anon meetings held in Oakland County are listed on oaklandafg.org.