Detroit Pistons organization spends a sobering, inspiring day at the Zekelman Holocaust Center.

Approximately 100 staff members from the Detroit Pistons organization visited the Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) on Jan. 24 for a day of education, connection and conversation.

This was a follow-up to vice chairman of Pistons Sports and Entertainment Arn Tellem’s honor and speech at the HC’s Anniversary Benefit in November. Tellem oversees Pistons basketball and business operations as well as its numerous community initiatives. He and his wife, Nancy, were honored at the benefit for their contributions to the Detroit business and philanthropic communities and their dedication to ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust empower people today.

“When we honored Arn and Nancy for the dinner, it was really important to Arn that the story of the impact of the Holocaust be understood and be told,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO of The HC. “He felt he has an opportunity to tell it to the people he works with, and then they have the opportunity to tell it to the people who listen to them. That’s really something that gives us a tremendous opportunity.”

The day was especially meaningful for Tellem, who lost relatives during the Holocaust.

“I think what says it all is our organization wanted to do this, and they’re all here,” Tellem said. “We had an amazing turnout. I think that speaks volumes to our commitment to learning, educating, making a difference in this community in a positive way and bringing our community together.”

The day consisted of an emotional docent-led tour, a local Holocaust survivor telling her story and a panel discussion to highlight the importance of understanding and allyship between people of all races and religions.

Sophie Klisman was the local Holocaust survivor who told her heartbreaking and inspiring story. The room full of Pistons staff gave her a warm standing ovation when she was done.

“I’m happy I’m able to talk about it because it’s so important. It should never be forgotten and should never happen again,” Klisman said.

Klisman’s daughter, Lori Ellis, who wrote a book about her mother’s life (4,456 Miles: A Survivor’s Search for Closure), also attended.

The day concluded with a panel discussion featuring Rabbi Mayerfeld, Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of the Detroit branch of the NAACP; Samar Shousher, Premium Experience executive and co-chair, Pistons PWR Employee Resource Group; Sandy Silver, Zekelman Second Generation representative; and moderator Stefen Welch, vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the Detroit Pistons.

“It was extremely impactful. You could see the expressions on the faces; you could see we were learning and intentionally engaged and, at the end of the day, it adds more value to what we do beyond the basketball court,” Welch said.

With the concerning rise of antisemitism in recent years, Rabbi Mayerfeld hopes the Pistons organization comes away inspired.

“A big lesson I would like people to take home with them is the choices people made during the Holocaust, both the good and not good choices, that had big impacts. People should understand that in their lives, they also get to make those kinds of choices,” Mayerfeld said. “People have to understand what’s come before them in order to understand where we need to go as a community, people, country and world.”

Mayerfeld thanked the Pistons organization for their commitment to standing up to hatred and their willingness to learn from the past to build a better Detroit and world.

“Learning the history of the Holocaust and of antisemitism helps visitors make connections to our contemporary challenges of racism, prejudice and intolerance.”