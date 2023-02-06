Attendees enjoy snow tubing.
Guests enjoyed snow tubing, ice skating, dancing, Tamarack Camps s’more-making, a live ice sculptor and a variety of activities for all ages.

Over 300 participants gathered for Federation’s Frost Fest, a wintry evening of activities at Bowers Farm Winter Park in Bloomfield Township. Frost Fest was hosted by the Jewish Federation’s Affinities Department and was developed to engage Gen X adults and their kids in Jewish communal life.

Kids had a ball tubing at the event.
Jonah Frank, Noah Kaplan and Caryn Ben
Kevin Chupack with son Andrew, and Rob Midelton with son Ethan.
Lauren and Abe Rubin.
Frost Fest volunteer leadership included six adult co-chairs: Nadine and David Farbman, Julie Trepeck Harris and Billy Harris, and Erin and Jon Modiano; and six teens: Caryn Ben, Talia Colton, Judah Falik, Bryce Feld, Noah Kaplan and Brody Maddin.

Bryce and Jodi Feld
This was the first Federation program to receive a generous grant from the new Byron & Dorothy Gerson Innovation Fund, which was recently established to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Jewish engagement throughout the Detroit Jewish community.

