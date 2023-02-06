Guests enjoyed snow tubing, ice skating, dancing, Tamarack Camps s’more-making, a live ice sculptor and a variety of activities for all ages.

Over 300 participants gathered for Federation’s Frost Fest, a wintry evening of activities at Bowers Farm Winter Park in Bloomfield Township. Frost Fest was hosted by the Jewish Federation’s Affinities Department and was developed to engage Gen X adults and their kids in Jewish communal life.

Guests enjoyed snow tubing, ice skating, dancing, Tamarack Camps s’more-making, a live ice sculptor and a variety of activities for all ages. A convoy of food trucks, along with a hot cocoa and cider bar, kept the participants fueled and warm throughout the event.

Frost Fest volunteer leadership included six adult co-chairs: Nadine and David Farbman, Julie Trepeck Harris and Billy Harris, and Erin and Jon Modiano; and six teens: Caryn Ben, Talia Colton, Judah Falik, Bryce Feld, Noah Kaplan and Brody Maddin.

This was the first Federation program to receive a generous grant from the new Byron & Dorothy Gerson Innovation Fund, which was recently established to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in Jewish engagement throughout the Detroit Jewish community.