JARC brought holiday joy to the people they serve with a festive kosher meal and activities on the first night of Chanukah.

On the evening of Dec. 18, the nonprofit organization, which serves local adults with developmental disabilities, hosted a Zoom event to celebrate the first night of the holiday. The event was attended by 63 people JARC serves from 15 JARC homes and individuals from the independent living services program.

A kosher dinner of latkes with apple sauce, chicken schnitzel, roasted vegetables and a Chanukah-themed dessert was enjoyed by the people JARC serves before they joined the Zoom portion of the celebration. Participants got involved by lighting their own menorahs and singing Chanukah songs, both led by CEO Shaindle Braunstein, followed by playing Bingo, which is always a favorite activity.

Chanukah care packages were provided to each home containing a dreidel-themed craft, cookie decorating kit, chocolate gelt, Chanukah jellybeans and stickers. In addition to the evening event, during the eight days of Canukah the people JARC serves completed their dreidel crafts and decorated cookies.

This holiday celebration was generously sponsored by the Miller Family.

Courtesy of JARC