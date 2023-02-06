Michiganders balancing their mortgage bills with food and other increased inflation costs can join a free, virtual program on Tuesday Feb. 7 offered by Gesher Human Services.

“Is Your Property Tax Assessment Worth Appealing?” will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Zoom and will explain why it is important not to ignore your property tax assessment or assume the assessed value is accurate.

In the city of Detroit, a new tool was announced in October 2022 to help residents understand the property taxes on their homes and to help them avoid being over-assessed. Homeowners are encouraged to know if their assessment has risen, because an increase can result in hundreds more dollars a year on mortgage bills and homeowners need tools for grounds to appeal.

“Homeowners see the words ‘This is Not a Tax Bill’ which is stated on the property tax assessment and frequently just file the document for taxes, and then it completely leaves their mind,” explained financial capability manager Laltsha Cunningham.

“However, while the taxes are escrowed into mortgage payments, the vast majority of the time, you are still going to end up paying more if your property tax assessment has increased. Homeowners will either need to find the money to pay that extra amount out-of-pocket or will be faced with an increased monthly mortgage payment, which can really hurt their budget, especially with gas and food costs being so high right now.”

To register for the Feb. 7 program, go to the events page at geshermi.org or click here.