Israeli Camper Program host families create connections which go far beyond one weekend.

Over 1,600 Israeli campers, 500 host families and countless memories.

Since 2002, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Tamarack Camps and Michigan’s Partnership2Gether region in Israel have joined together to bring Israeli youth to summer camp in our community for the Israeli Camper Program — a cultural exchange with the goal of strengthening Jewish identity in both the Israeli and American campers based on a shared Jewish experience.

Critical to the program’s success are the hosts who open their doors to ensure Israeli youth can continue to be brought to camp and Jewish Detroit.

The common sentiment from anyone who’s been an Israeli camper host family is that the experience was as life-changing for them as for the campers themselves.

“Engaging with the Israelis that are looking for a Jewish summer camp experience and a part of the Detroit magic is often the first time our community gets to connect with authentic Israelis living there, specifically from our partnership region,” said Allison Gutman, senior program associate of Federation’s Israel & Overseas Department.

Host families are expected to attend the host family welcome dinner, taking place at Hillel Day School this year, along with hosting two or three Israeli campers for two nights (Friday and Saturday) following their session at camp and before they return to Israel.

Host families spend that weekend with their Israeli campers however they choose, often going to a Tigers game, Greenfield Village or any other way to show what makes Detroit special.

“The idea is when they’re with you that weekend, not only are you providing them some wonderful Jewish Detroit hospitality, but you get to show them a little bit of Detroit and magic here,” Gutman said. “And not only are families having lovely Shabbat meals together and campers learning a little bit about American life, in exchange, you’re learning about your Israeli camper’s life.”

The requirements for a host family beyond that are pretty simple: Each camper has to have their own bed, and “host parents” should write to their camper while they’re at camp, sending back and forth mail and getting to know them and their camp experience in the process.

Families with Tamarack campers often serve as the host families, but empty nesters take part as well. Israeli campers are often paired with host families who have a child in the same village as them, allowing them to not only have a “host sibling” for the weekend after camp, but at camp as well.

Multiple ShinShinim (young emissaries from Israel) have returned to live with their Israeli camper host families who they met years ago. “It really speaks to the magic of the program,” Gutman said.

This year, not only will Israeli-born campers be brought over, but a number of Ukrainian and Russian Jewish children whose families have made aliyah to Israel due to the war will also be brought to Tamarack for a very special experience.

“I feel like it really connects us to our roots of how this program began,” Gutman said. “And what a mitzvah and holy opportunity that we can bring these children who have had a very hard year to camp with us.”

Gutman says people overwhelmingly host again after their first go around because it’s such a positive experience.

“For many people, we don’t have close relatives in Israel. And it’s the idea that when you meet for the first time through this program, you continue a relationship over the years, and it’s not the last time you’re going to see or hear from them,” Gutman said. “This relationship continues to evolve. And when your family goes to Israel, you have an extended family member there. It makes the country and its people real for you.”

Israeli Camper Program co-chair Shayna Levine has hosted campers once, the last time it was available in 2019.

“We had such a great experience to the point where I was crying at the bus taking the campers back because I was so sad that they were leaving,” Levine said. “It was two days, but you really felt like they were part of your family all summer. We connected with these girls who we’ve stayed in touch with after the fact.”

One of those girls came back this past summer as a junior counselor. “It was really exciting that my kids got to reunite with her,” Levine said.

Levine received an email at the beginning of the summer last year inquiring about a family to host a ShinShinim. The Levines ended up hosting one for five months. Their one experience being a host family in 2019 greatly helped make their decision.

“I think the only reason we even contemplated it is because we had such a great experience in this one, compact short weekend, but we really felt how you can become family with these Israeli campers, help support their experience and make it more meaningful to them.”

Israeli Camper Program co-chair Michelle Wolfe’s first experience as a host family was about eight years ago — hosting two boy campers and loving the experience.

Years later, when Wolfe’s kids went on a teen mission to Israel, the parents of the kids they hosted tracked them down and met them in Israel. When Wolfe and her husband traveled to Israel with staff from Hillel, they also met up.

One of the campers Wolfe hosted also came back as a junior counselor and the Wolfe’s hosted her again. And just this past summer, that camper was traveling in the U.S. and stayed with them another time.

Having hosted for three or four summers now, Wolfe’s passion led her to become even more involved, serving on the board and now as a co-chair.

“The bonds you form with the campers and their families are lifelong bonds you’ll be able to build and grow from. It extends far beyond just a summer experience,” Wolfe said. “And it’s a great way for children to have a connection with someone in Israel, like a pen pal or a big sister or brother who they can stay in touch with. It’s a priceless experience.”

Birmingham’s Andrea Belen had her first experience as an Israeli host family when her father hosted ShinShinim.

“We still keep in touch with them,” Belen said. “Then when we went to Israel, all the people my dad had hosted, we went to dinner at their houses.”

After getting married and having kids, Belen began hosting Israeli campers, now having hosted four times. One camper has come back and stayed with them twice. Belen was also previously on the program’s committee.

“I can tell you every time they leave, I cry, because you get attached to them and they become part of your family,” Belen said. “It stays with them, and it stays with you, you never forget. It’s really special.”

While some host families take their “Israeli kids” to a sports game, some of them are more than happy taking part in the simple things.

“They’re happy just going to Target,” Belen said. “When we had girls, we took them to get their nails done. They like to go to the mall; they like to shop. It can be anything.

“They always bring gifts from Israel, they teach you games, we’ll talk about their families and their experience at home,” Belen added. “It’s such a great thing to be able to hang out with people from totally another side of the world.”

Want to know more or get involved? Contact Allison Gutman at agutman@jfmd.org or (248) 205-2534 and visit https://jewishdetroit.org/get-involved/israel-and-overseas.