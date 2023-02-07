An interfaith panel and musical celebration mark the commemoration of the civil rights leader’s birthday.

Lift every voice and sing,

Till earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of liberty …”

LaRiesa Croft’s voice lifted to the high heavens as she led the community in singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Second Baptist Church of Detroit, accompanied by Amy Davis Jackson on the piano. On Jan. 15, the hymn was sung as the community gathered to remember, honor, and celebrate the memory, impact and legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday.

The event brought together a panel of faith and lay leaders from all three Abrahamic religions to reflect on King’s speech “Rediscovering Lost Values.” The speech was delivered at the very same church on Feb. 28, 1954, when King was just 25 years old.

The panel included Rabbi Ariana Silverman (Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue), Rev. Lawrence Rodgers (Senior Pastor at Second Baptist Church of Detroit) and Dr. Saeed Kahn (Resident Scholar at Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC and Associate Professor of Teaching in Near Eastern Studies at Wayne State University).

Before the panel, the community listened to the original recording of King’s speech. In 1954, when King stood before the congregation of the Second Baptist Church of Detroit, he implored those gathered, “[T]hat all reality hinges on moral foundations and that all reality has spiritual control.”

King stressed that America has left God behind and that to move forward toward a just future, we must go back and rediscover and recommit to God.

King implored that just as there are absolute physical laws, there are also absolute moral laws in the universe. “It’s wrong to hate. It always has been wrong and it always will be wrong,” King said.

Panel members each reflected on King’s speech. The idea for an interfaith panel originated four years earlier with Muriel Smith, president of the Board of Christian Social Concerns and chairperson of the day’s event at Second Baptist Church of Detroit. Smith grew up at the Second Baptist Church of Detroit and witnessed King deliver this speech in person.

She recalls how empowered and mobilized the Second Baptist congregation members were by King, “Second Baptist Church donated more money to Rev. Dr. King’s cause than any other church in the country.” She returned to the Second Baptist Church of Detroit 17 years ago.

She shares that interfaith collaboration is critical toward developing solutions and consistent with King’s organizing, activism and leadership.

“Solutions cannot be developed in isolation. We need to come together as equals and come up with solutions to what is going on in the world,” she said.

Smith’s goal is for interfaith events and conversations, like this panel, to take place throughout the year, not just in commemoration of King’s birthday.

The Coalition of Black and Jewish Unity’s Musical Celebration

A Musical Celebration of the Dream at the First Baptist Institutional Church, presented by the Coalition of Black and Jewish Unity, featured a true collaboration between the Black and Jewish communities in commemorating and committing to MLK’s example.

The Coalition for Black and Jewish Unity, the event sponsor, is a collaboration of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, the Council of Baptist Pastors of Detroit and Vicinity, the ADL and the Urban League.

Coalition Co-Chair Rev. Dr. Deedee Coleman and Coalition Co-Director Mark Jacobs welcomed the hundreds who gathered. Jacobs repeated King’s often-spoken commitment and solidarity to the integrity and plight of the Jewish people, “I solemnly swear to do my utmost to uphold the fair name of the Jews because bigotry in any form is an affront to all of us.”

Coleman enumerated the countless obstacles and pains endured by King. She stressed that despite them, “He kept going, and everywhere he went he left his mark.”

Jacobs plainly stated that the Coalition of Black and Jewish Unity exists to serve and deliver on King’s dream.

The celebration continued with Rev. Michael Kennedy leading “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” followed by Hazzan David Propis of Congregation Shaarey Zadek in Southfield leading “Hatikvah,” the Israeli national anthem.

“If God gives you a dream, will you give your life for it?” asked Rev. Dr. Robyn D. Moore. She persisted, “When God gives you a dream, it is not the end, it is the beginning.” Moore called on all, regardless of ability and challenges, to keep moving forward in faith.

Hazzan Daniel Gross of Adat Shalom Synagogue wove together and chanted King’s words with the soulfulness and reverence of chanting the holy words of the Torah.

He closed with King’s proclamation, “We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now because I’ve been to the mountaintop. And I don’t mind. Like anybody, I would like to live a long life. Longevity has its place. But I’m not concerned about that now. I just want to do God’s will. And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over. And I’ve seen the Promised Land …”

The Adat Shalom choir, joined by the audience, sang “Tzedek, Tzedek, Tirdof,” which translates to Justice, Justice, You Shall Pursue, in Hebrew and English.

Addressing the gathered community, Rabbi Marla Hornsten of Temple Israel and co-chair of the Coalition of Black and Jewish Unity, implored, “As we stand here today, we need to do more than simply remember. To best serve the memory of Dr. King, we must convert our remembrance into action, into activism.”

Hornsten repeated King’s call to action: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Hornsten shared a parable of two people individually lost in a forest. Upon encountering one another, one asks the other for the way out, who responds that he does not know the way out but does know the paths not to take. The two take hands and forge forward in unity toward the shared goal of freedom. Hornsten connected the story to the community gathered: “Let us join hands and look for the way together.”