Simply put, Beetlejuice is an absolute blast, whether or not you are familiar with the Tim Burton 1988 cult-classic movie on which the musical is loosely based. Now playing at the Detroit Opera House through Sunday, Feb. 12, this is one of the funniest, most creative and entertaining musicals to come along in years.

Directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, with songs by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, this self-proclaimed “show about death” is anything but grim. Gregarious ghouls and equally outlandish living folks are portrayed by a high-spirited cast that makes the most of the smart, snappy script, energetic musical numbers and physical gags.

Justin Collette is splendid as Beetlejuice, a garrulous ghost who continuously breaks the fourth wall in several hilarious monologues beginning with “Being Dead,” where he warns the audience, “If you die during the performance, this show will not stop.” His performance is super-charged as he enlists his fellow spirits in a series of wild schemes to outwit their human adversaries.

Isabella Esler is outstanding as Lydia, an angsty teen who is still mourning the death of her mother while her father, Charles (Jesse Sharp), has already moved on with a new love interest. Although this is her professional theatrical debut, her acting and singing skills are on par with far more experienced actors.

Kate Marilley is terrific As Lydia’s soon-to-be stepmother, Delia, eliciting frequent laughs with her comical rendition of the vampy yet new-agey life coach. Britney Coleman and Will Burton are excellent as Barbara and Adam, the perfect all-American (albeit ghostly) couple who inhabit the attic of their former house, now occupied by Lydia and her father.

Most of the musical takes place in that house, an elaborate set by David Korins that morphs into various incarnations behind a curtain with LED projections by Peter Nigrini reminiscent of Burton’s original artwork in the film. The inventive costumes (William Ivey Long), over-the-top special effects (Jeremy Chernick) and puppets (Michael Curry) that include a gigantic moving sand worm, combine with the inspired use of sound (Peter Hylenski) and lighting (Kenneth Posner) to create an overall experience that borders on sensory overload.

The songs run the gamut from sentimental ballads such as “Invisible” and “Home,” performed by Lydia, to more frantically-paced numbers that include “Fright of Their Lives” and “Ready, Set, Not Yet,” sung by Beetlejuice and his cohorts.

Beetlejuice runs through Sun., Feb. 12, at the Detroit Opera House, 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. Tickets are $35 and up. Call 313-961-3500 or visit www.broadwayindetroit.com for more information.