Recent days have seen a wave of deadly terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians. On Friday, Jan. 27, seven Jews were murdered, and others were wounded following Shabbat services in a Jerusalem neighborhood. Shortly after, a father and son were shot on their way home from their synagogue near the Old City.

As a global Jewish community, we remember and mourn the seven victims: 14-year-old Asher Natan, married couple Eli and Natalie Mizrahi, 48 and 45 years old, 56-year-old Rephael Ben Eliyahu, 68-year-old Shaul Hai, Ukrainian citizen Irina Korolova and 26-year-old Ilya Sosansky. May their memories be for a blessing. We keep those who were injured in our hearts and pray for their full recovery.

These attacks, which came in the wake of rising tensions in Israel, are horrifying and despicable acts of terror. As many have noted, that Friday marked the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. These incidents serve as a devastating reminder that, despite our efforts to live in peace, we are still targeted simply for being Jewish.

Soon after, we learned that a synagogue in New Jersey was the target of an incendiary weapon, which was hurled at its front doors at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Thankfully, the device did not ignite as intended. This comes at a time of rising antisemitism — acts of intolerance and hate crimes against the Jewish people in communities around the world, including here in Detroit.

The Jewish Federation remains focused on the safety and welfare of our Detroit community, and we will continue to work closely with our partners at Jewish Community Security Inc, as well as our local and national law enforcement, to remain vigilant against any threat.

And in Israel, we are proud to sponsor the work of our partner agency, the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI), which provided immediate support for the victims of the recent tragedies and their loved ones through their Fund for Victims of Terror.

Most importantly, we remain committed to a thriving Jewish community, locally and around the world, and we continue to offer our unwavering support and solidarity with the people of Israel. We look forward to a time of peace and tolerance in the region for all people.

We close with a phrase we have used often in recent days as we contemplate a response to the rise in hatred and threats against the Jewish people. Simply put: Do Jewish, at home, in your synagogues and temples and out in the community. Living active and meaningful Jewish lives, and proudly celebrating our connection to our heritage and one another, will always be our greatest source of resilience and strength as a people.

Matthew B. Lester is president, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit; Dennis S. Bernard is president, United Jewish Foundation; and Steven Ingber is CEO, Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.