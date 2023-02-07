Mark Milgrom is returning to Israel on the Motor City Mission in March.

Farmington Hills resident Mark Milgrom has had a deep connection with Israel, especially with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit’s partnership region, for decades. In March, Milgrom will be exercising that connection once again on Federation’s Motor City Mission.

Milgrom first went on an Israel trip with his family when he was a teenager. He had a great experience but didn’t catch the “Zionist bug” at that time. That wasn’t until he went on Miracle Mission II in 1995.

“That trip did it for me; that trip triggered the Zionist feeling,” he said.

Milgrom returned home “jazzed up” and got involved in the Partnership2Gether program at Federation, going on one or two young leadership missions in the framework of the program along the way.

“I made some very close friends in the region,” Milgrom said. “To this day, we’re still close. I’ve stayed at their houses; they’ve been here to Detroit and stayed at my house.”

As a result of making friends in Israel, Milgrom became cognizant that language is everything when you’re trying to build a partnership between two peoples. This thinking led Milgrom to travel to Israel for two months to study Hebrew at an ulpan.

“What a wonderful experience that was,” Milgrom said. “Not only did it teach me Hebrew, spoken and writing and reading, but the ulpan does a wonderful job of teaching you the geography of Israel, the history. You go on field trips to a bank, to a supermarket, to the post office, everything you would need in order to live in Israel.”

That trip and the dozen or so other Israel trips Milgrom has been on led him to a better insight on who Israelis are and why Israel is so important. It also led him to know his way around the country better when visiting friends and family.

“Knowing just a little bit of Hebrew, enough to read road signs, enough to read a menu, enough to very simplistically ask for directions somewhere, goes a long way,” Milgrom said. “It allows you to break through what I call the glass ceiling, the difference between a tourist experience and peeking over the top of the ceiling and seeing what an Israeli experience is like, to be an Israeli.”

Milgrom had a trip planned to Israel for March 2020, which got canceled when the pandemic hit. He’s been itching to go back ever since, and joining the Motor City Mission came at the perfect time.

Having not been on an organized trip to Israel in many years, Milgrom is looking forward to things he hasn’t seen before in a group context.

“For myself, personally, just to open up my eyes to parts of Israel I never knew existed,” Milgrom said. “There’s always something new and always new people to meet.”

Milgrom is staying in Israel after the mission for about a week or so to visit friends and cousins.

“I’m getting the best of both worlds,” Milgrom said. “The value of somebody organizing the mission and time on my own.”

It was on the bus during Miracle Mission II that Milgrom met and spent time with Norm Keane, then the CEO of Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit. Keane invited Milgrom for a tour of JFS when they got home. Fast forward and Milgrom was elected to the JFS board of directors and became board president from 2010 to 2012.

“When people ask me how I got involved with JFS, I always say it all started with a bus ride in Israel,” Milgrom said. “It’s the Israel spark, the Zionist spark, that got me involved in the Jewish community and gave me a better understanding of Judaism and Zionism in Israel and around the world.”