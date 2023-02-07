No simchah is complete without Simcha and his family.

The members of the Litenatsky family of Oak Park are this week’s honored volunteers.

Led by the husband-and-wife team of Simcha and Adina, they are some of the most selfless, generous, hard-working, thoughtful people in the Detroit Jewish community. Along with their two sons and three daughters, Simcha and Adina ensure so much gets done.

In addition to their efforts at several synagogues and nonprofit organizations throughout Detroit’s Orthodox community, they are behind the scenes at every event at their synagogue in Oak Park, Kehal Rina u’Tefila. No synagogue gathering is complete without the quiet yet hard work of the Litenatskys.

Every Shabbos kiddush, every wedding feast, every holiday party, any lifecycle event, the time and talent of the Litenatskys proves to be priceless. They organize, prepare, set up and beautify every aspect of every gathering, often cooking and decorating with extraordinary attention to detail and always a smile. With no fanfare or desire for acknowledgement, they dutifully give so much to their shul and broader community.

When there’s an opportunity to enhance or strengthen the Jewish community, the Litenatskys are first in line.

To both Simcha and Adina, helping out in the community is just the way it’s supposed to be.

“Two weeks ago, we had a Shabbos gathering,” Simcha said. “We needed more tables and chairs. I said I’ll take care of it. I went and picked them up, taking the tables, taking the chairs.

“That’s just one example,” he added. “Handling, schlepping, setting up, cleaning up, organizing. I feel like if you’re part of a community, you should be there, you should help and you should do.”

Two of Adina’s specialties are cooking and decorating.

“I do bake; I do cook, and the food is delicious,” she said. “And when we have events going on, I do make big quantities.”

Party planning, though, is Adina’s specialty. It started as a volunteer hobby in the synagogue community.

“You see how everyone’s trying to plan stuff, and there’s not always someone who would actually step up and do it,” Adina said. “So, I would step up and then whatever is needed, I would make it, plan it out, whatever it is.”

What started as a volunteering hobby for Adina has turned into something more — she’s in the process of turning party planning into a real business, starting to charge for her services and hoping it grows bigger and bigger.

The passion for volunteering, helping and being part of the community is something the Litenatskys were brought up on.

“I grew up looking at my parents and grandparents, always looking out to help others,” Simcha said. “You should give back and show how much you appreciate what somebody else does. As part of the community, everybody helps each other. If you can do something, you should stand up and do it.”

Thankfully, Adina says, their kids are following in their parents’ footsteps.

“They’re very involved in everything that goes on. Usually, they’re there to help and do whatever is needed,” Adina said.

“And they do it with happiness, love and passion. To see how your parents give back, that’s an example for the kids to watch and to follow.”

Adina is available for hire for any party planning services. She can be reached by phone (845-400-6607) or email at adinalitenatsky@gmail.com.

