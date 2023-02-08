Review of the book Alice Cooper @ 75 by Gary Graff.

In Alice Cooper @ 75, Gary Graff celebrates the career of the famed shock rock musician in a glossy, big-format, coffee table book with dozens of photos, packed into 75 short chapters, one for each year of Cooper’s life. The publisher, Motorbooks, began the series with David Bowie @ 75 and Elton John @ 75.

Alice Cooper first showed up on the nation’s radar in the early 1970s, when the band’s stagey violence delighted fans and outraged guardians of morality. While playing their music, the band members dismembered their lead singer (or hanged him or electrocuted him) only to have him reappear whole before the end of the song.

That macabre sequence disturbed people who also disapproved of the male performers of Alice Cooper wearing long hair and garish, ugly make-up. And what about the band’s name? A thoroughly-out-of-fashion female name that also became the name of the lead singer.

Alice’s Early Years

Graff’s book, though, begins before Alice Cooper got that name. Vincent Damon Furnier spent his first 10 years in Detroit, long enough to establish his enduring love for the Tigers, Pistons, Lions, automobiles and imagined violence. He suffered from allergies and asthma and a doctor recommended that the family move to a warmer climate. They went first to Los Angeles and then to Phoenix. Vincent’s father worked as a draftsman, while also serving as lay minister in his own father’s evangelical church.

Inspired by the example of the Beatles, Vincent and a few of his high school friends decided to form a band, although only one of them, John Tatum, knew how to play an instrument. Tatum really did play guitar. Their band, The Earwigs, were already scoring paid gigs as John Speer began to learn drums, David Dunaway to play bass and Furnier to sing and play harmonica (and later, trombone).

A few name changes and changes of personnel later, the band chose the name “Alice Cooper.”

Graff records some of the fanciful legends about how that name came about and also the singer’s own more pedestrian version: Furnier liked the incongruous use of a woman’s name for an all-male group. The name sounded vaguely sinister to him. Besides, the singer wrote, “On top of that, everyone in the band was straight.”

The band moved from Phoenix to L.A., where it struggled, but where it acquired a manager and a record label. Entertainment managers have often earned reputations for shady dealings. Luckily, Alice Cooper shook hands with Shep Gordon, the famously honest Jewish (and Buddhist) philanthropist and music manager, a man called “The Supermensch.”

According to Graff, Gordon and Cooper have worked together ever since and “never needed a piece of paper between them.”

Alice Cooper wrote, “We made a deal. ‘I do the music and the art thing. You do the money.’ It was a risky procedure for most people, I realize, but since the day we met, my trust in Shep has always paid off.”

Frank Zappa signed Alice Cooper to a record contract in 1969, explaining, counterintuitively, “Invariably when they would play, thousands of people would leave the room, and I knew they had something.”

Graff records how the band’s name became the singer’s name. After performances, fans would point at Furnier and call out, “You’re Alice Cooper.” It was not worth correcting the identification.

The Road to Success

But plenty of people did not appreciate the music; some really did walk out on performances on the West Coast, so Gordon arranged for the group to go east to tour. At the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival Festival on Sept. 13, 1969, the band had a defining moment. Alice Cooper threw a chicken off the stage into the audience. The chicken did not survive. Rumors spread that Cooper had bitten the chicken’s head off on stage, and that became the most iconic moment in the band’s history.

Alice Cooper characterized the band at that time as “stray dogs without a home, just wandering around, playing where we could play.” Gordon recalled deciding “the first city that gives us a standing ovation, we’ll stay there. That wound up being Detroit.”

They made their next album in an abandoned farmhouse in Pontiac. Fifty years later, Cooper created his album “Detroit Stories” in Royal Oak.

Alice Cooper has acquired a surprising collection of mentors, collaborators and admirers over the decades. Early in his career, he earned the approval of the members of the Friars Club, most of them elderly Jewish comedians. They “got” the ghoulish stage effects that so shocked others in their age cohort. George Burns recognized in-performance beheading as “shtick,” something like a Vaudeville act he and Gracie had seen by “the amazing whatever,” who also had a guillotine and got his head cut off.

But the early dramatic performances that accompany Alice Cooper songs are not just shtick. In a curious way, they forecast his own life story. Alice Cooper expresses surprise that he has lived long enough for Alice Cooper @ 75 to appear. He often says, “By all rights, I should be dead.”

The brief stage dramas take the form of tiny morality plays in which the protagonist does dangerous or evil deeds, earns his violent punishment and returns purified. Alice Cooper in real life indulged in self-destructive behavior with drink and cocaine and seemed on a path to an early death. His wife, Sheryl, filed for divorce in 1983, only to move back when he committed to sobriety. They credit his successful sobriety to his return to Christianity, his love for Sheryl and his addiction to golf.

Now Graff describes Alice Cooper as “a Christian Mensch.” Cooper and Sheryl created Solid Rock Foundation, which supports charitable endeavors. Their Solid Rock Centers are dedicated to showing at-risk youth how to find another path other than drugs or crime, as Cooper says, through “music, dance, self-expression and creativity.”

Alice Cooper @ 75 provides background on the 28 albums and on dozens of the performer’s singles; recounts Alice Cooper’s collaboration with an astonishing list of musicians, artists, actors, public figures of all sorts; includes movie stills and lavish photographs of tickets, publicity ephemera, comic books, public performances and moments from the singer’s personal life.

Meet Gary Graff

By Jackie Headapohl



Gary Graff admits that he’s been a “geeky music fan” since he was very young and listened to his older brother’s albums at his childhood home in Pittsburgh. “Music became always on the side of whatever I was doing,” he said.

He grew up at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 people were killed by an armed terrorist in 2018. Graff knew several of the victims and says the attack has had a “profound” impact on his life.

After pursuing a journalism degree at the University of Missouri, he learned there was an opening for a music reporter at the Detroit Free Press. “I was 21, and it was great timing and a great circumstance,” Graff said.

What followed was a remarkable career.

Since being hired by the Freep back in 1982, he’s been a contributor to Billboard, the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Media News Group, Ultimate Classic Rock, Consequence among others, as well as to radio stations in Detroit and Milwaukee.

He is the co-author of Neil Young: Long May You Run, Rock ‘n’ roll Myths: The True Stories Behind the Most Famous Legends and Travelin’ Man: On the Road and Behind the Scenes with Bob Seger, editor of The Ties That Bind: Bruce Springsteen A to E to Z, and the series editor of the MusicHound Essential Album Guides. He is also co-founder and co-producer of the Emmy Award-winning Detroit Music Awards.

He calls himself a “hack-bass player.” He’s been playing since age 14 in small bands, including an in-house band at the Free Press back in the day.

Graff lives in Beverly Hills and is on the Board of Trustees at Adat Shalom Synagogue and serves as an usher on Shabbat Saturday. He has a married daughter and grandchild, and two former stepsons he’s still close with.

Graff has had a friendly relationship with Alice Cooper since 1986, speaking every year and playing the occasional round of golf. In October, Graff served as moderator at the Motor City Comic Con, where 600 people mimicked Wayne and Garth saying, “We’re not worthy” to Alice Cooper a la Wayne’s World.

“I have a great amount of respect for Alice Cooper,” Graff said. “He walks the walk and does a lot of good stuff.”