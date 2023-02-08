It is crucial that we continue to step up and help where and when we can.

In speaking with organizations after the New Year, I learned that January and February are often referred to as the “forgotten months” after the rush of volunteerism during the holiday season.

It is crucial that we continue to step up and help where and when we can. Below you will find many opportunities to do just that.

Get packing with NEXTGen Detroit and Repair the World Detroit at their ninth annual Seeds, Snacks & Six Packs event for Keep Growing Detroit on Feb. 22 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your friends for a fun night of doing good, learning, meeting new people and enjoying some yummy craft brews at B. Nektar Meadery in Ferndale. Keep Growing Detroit provides farmers, community and family gardens within the city of Detroit with seeds and seedlings to help promote food sovereignty. This event is intended for young adults ages 21 to 39. Dietary laws observed and vegetarian-friendly. To sign up, contact Rachel Klar at Klar@jfmd.org.

A Girl Like Me Inc. is a nonprofit organization that assists girls from ages 11 to 25 — teens, teen moms, moms and anyone who could use a friend. The staff provides a listening ear, provides resources and helps participants build the life of their dreams. The organization is in need of donations sorters. Contact Tyra Moore at

agirllikeme2007@gmail.com to sign up.

The Temple Israel Sisterhood House Tour is back for its 27th year touring six homes in our community on May 31. Volunteer docents are needed to guide small groups through the homes. Docents will be provided a script and everything needed to host a fun, engaging tour. Morning shifts (9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.) and afternoon shifts (12:30-4 p.m.) are available. Volunteer docents can also buy discounted tickets for the house tour themselves. Call or email Bev Wolgin at (248) 931-3521 or bevwolgin@hotmail.com to sign up.

The Samaritas Refugee Center in Michigan helps new Americans resettle. Samaritas needs volunteers to deliver food to the homes of local refugee (mainly Ukrainian) families. On Thursdays, volunteers will pick up food from the ACC food pantry Detroit to bring to these families. Volunteers can choose the number of families and the locations to which they will deliver. A background check and cultural training are required. To sign up, visit samaritas.co/deliver or email Cierra Jones at cjone1@samaritas.org.

Gleaners Community Food Bank’s South Distribution Center in Taylor processes a tremendous volume of donated and purchased food to serve our neighbors in need. Volunteer tasks include packing food bags for mobile distributions; packing food boxes for seniors, veterans and families; sorting and bagging fresh produce; and baling cardboard for recycling. Gleaners needs help Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30-4 p.m. You can sign up as an individual or with a group up to 40 as a one-time opportunity or a regular commitment. Visit gcfb.volunteerhub.com to sign up.

On My Own of Michigan hosts a full calendar of skill-building workshops and social activities each week for adults with developmental disabilities. Volunteers are needed to work alongside staff — no specific skills are required. Skill-Building Program volunteers must be at least 18 years of age, pass a background check, be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations (including at least one booster dose) and be available at least one night or weekend each month. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, email jennifer@onmyownofmi.org.

If your organization is looking for volunteers, please email Samantha Foon at samanthafoon14@gmail.com for possible inclusion in an upcoming column.