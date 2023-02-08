Meet Rachel Borsand, whose passion for creating hairbows turned into a business.

When Rachel Borsand, art therapist and mother of two young children, was stuck at home during the COVID-19 quarantine after schools shut down, she sought out a new creative outlet where she could channel her artistic skill and vision.

As a longtime art therapist who primarily worked with children in medical centers, schools and in private practice, Borsand turned to her own kids for inspiration.

Her then-6-month-old daughter, Hannah, was born with what Borsand calls “the most gorgeous head of hair,” and Borsand began creating hairbows for her to wear.

“I was so excited to get her accessories and hairbows, but I just couldn’t find anything that I thought was unique or luxurious enough,” she recalls. “I figured, ‘You know what, let me make something. I’m sure I can do this.’ So that became my creative outlet.”

Every night before bed, Borsand would turn on music, light a candle and learn how to make hairbows. “I enjoyed the process of doing it,” Borsand, 37, of Huntington Woods, says.

Yet there was just one problem: Her daughter refused to wear the hairbows.

“She didn’t like accessories, and I just had all these bows sitting around,” Borsand continues.

Borsand gave a few away as gifts, and the rest were given to her son, Rafael, who was 2 at the time. Rafael, who had a toy cash register at home, added the bows to his pretend store as part of his inventory. Yet, for Borsand, something clicked.

“I was like, ‘If he has the confidence to sell these in his store in our living room, then I should sell them, too.”

Accessories for All

It was the beginning of Roosy & Ba’Lulu’s, Borsand’s accessories business that sells handmade items for women, children and babies. She launched the store on Etsy in May 2021 and is in the process of building a website to sell independently.

She named the business after nicknames for her children but didn’t expect it to catch on the way that it did. Borsand tested the waters by first giving items to her friends; however, word-of-mouth spread, and people began to call asking for custom headbands for weddings, fascinators for synagogue and, of course, hairbows for young children.

At that point, Borsand realized she could expand beyond only accessories for babies and launch a women’s collection as well.

“If it doesn’t sell, it’s fine,” she recalls thinking. “I’d be left with a ton of accessories that I absolutely love because I only make things that I would personally wear.”

Luckily, Borsand never had to go down that path because business picked up and soon calls started coming in for even more products, like tutus (a top holiday seller this year), bracelets and winter hats.

Now, Borsand says her customer base is “all over the place,” with many customers out of state. She takes mostly custom orders that are turned around in a 48-hour window or less and ships her items in pink boxes that are now trademarked to her brand.

Staying Authentic

Roosy & Ba’Lulu’s has been featured in several magazines, including Weekly Style, Elements and Page Six. While Borsand mostly sells on Etsy (and soon-to-be her own website), she does a handful of local art fairs as well that are able to accommodate not working on Shabbat, since the artist is part of the Orthodox Jewish community.

This year, Borsand will be selling her products at the Temple Israel Sisterhood Boutique and recently sold at Flying Solo, a popular New York City accessories store.

“I’m trying to get out there and get into stores to spread the name,” she says.

While Borsand has big plans for her business and would like to grow it into a full-time career, the handmade, custom nature of her products, she explains, will never change.

“I don’t want it to be an assembly line of me just putting pieces out there,” she says. “If it was something that I would be wearing, I don’t want any flaws in it. I want it to be absolutely perfect. I go into each piece giving it 100% of my time and attention.”

That’s why Borsand sources vintage French ribbons, embroidery from India and other materials from local or vintage vendors — to keep Roosy & Ba’Lulu’s entirely authentic.

“Most of my pieces,” Borsand adds, “are one-of-a-kind for that reason.”

To see Rachel Borsand’s products, visit www.etsy.com/shop/RoosyandBaLulus.