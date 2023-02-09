Elliott Disner brings flat design to life.

Growing up in West Bloomfield, Elliott Disner had a favorite pastime: “I loved going on walks in my neighborhood with my family, analyzing all the homes and how I could make each one better,” he says.

He got his first taste of design when, as a 16-year-old student at Groves High School in need of gas money, he got a job at the first Beyond Juicery + Eatery in Birmingham. Starting out as a barista, he “organically grew with the company,” says Disner, now 30 and living in Clarkston.

By the time he was graduating high school, Beyond Juicery was growing exponentially, which proved to be a good opportunity for Disner to get experience in running a small business — he got his hands on everything from designing smoothie cups and bottle labels to project management to, eventually, helping to open new franchise stores and their most recent brand, Detroit Wing Company.

Pursuing his passion for design, Disner earned a degree in architectural design from Lawrence Technological University in Southfield. Not a fully licensed architect, Disner has the ability to create designs and articulate them into user-friendly 3D renderings, a skill he used to freelance design and project manage more than 70 restaurants. All the while, friends would ask him to come over, take a look at a room or a prospective renovation and ask for ideas — or help seeing their own ideas.

“I said no for the longest time because it was hard to find time to work on these projects,” Disner says. “But, finally, I said ‘yes’ — and it turned into its own little beast.”

He decided to formalize this venture, and in 2022, he launched Maple Renders (maplerenders.com), a boutique design company that provides clients with 3D visualization of projects of all sizes. His niche is a service that is somewhere “in between a napkin sketch and a full-service firm,” Disner says, “giving access to high design at an affordable price.”

“A client might say, ‘Hey Elliott, I’m thinking of redoing my bathroom — before I spend thousands and thousands of dollars on an architect, I’d like to see what it might look like.’ That’s where I come in — I can help people see what it looks like before spending too much time and energy and money.

“There’s a need for people who can take a look at a project and give some ideas, without spending a ton of money,” Disner says. “I can do the work and create a high-quality design pretty quickly, and low risk. I’m like an insurance policy on an idea.”

Working with clients around the country ranging from individual homeowners to interior designers to architectural firms — including many who have been featured on HGTV, in Architectural Digest and more — Disner both designs and presents the 3D renderings so that the client has a clear visualization of what their project would look like.

The majority of his work is done remotely — often a person will come to him knowing exactly what they want and just need to see it on paper. Or he will work with a homeowner, for example, to get an understanding of what they’re looking for, procuring measurements and photos of a space, and create a design model, “without a lot of finishes,” he says, “then I’ll propose my initial reaction to the brief, the client will give feedback, we’ll make edits. They might say they want to see a kitchen with blue cabinets or black cabinets. It’s a very collaborative process.”

Once the client approves the final drawings, Disner then assists in choosing finishes and furnishings, providing as little or as much as the client desires. He can also take the renderings to a contractor or architect for the client — “someone who is licensed to work with city codes, can handle plumbing, move walls, or they can take it to their own architect to take it to the next step.”

On the other side of his business, Disner might be approached by an architect or interior designer who doesn’t have the skills to put ideas to paper to present to their client.

“I’m like the best friend you want to send pictures to when you’re shopping. Except I charge for it,” Disner says.

“I provide the reassurance that what we’re doing is looking good.”