Mazel tov to these February Here’s To Jewish community members for their various success stories!

SHOOK Research and Forbes have named Paul A. Toby, senior vice president–Wealth Management, and Paul J. Monacelli, senior vice president–Wealth Management, 2018-2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisor for Michigan. The Forbes rating is awarded annually in January or February and is based on information from June of the prior year to June of the award year. The rating is based on quantitative factors and is not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.

Oakland University President and Theatre Trustee Dr. Ora Pescovitz will receive the individual award for her commitment to the arts at the university, in Pontiac and beyond at the historic Flagstar Strand Theatre on Saginaw Street, which will celebrate its 102nd birthday on Saturday, March 4.