Jewish Family Service has a program for grieving women over age 60.

Loss is an unavoidable part of life, but that doesn’t make it any less devastating. Having the right tools and support can make a difference as you move through your personal journey.

Jewish Family Service of Metro Detroit is providing a grief and loss support group where those in need will find comfort and camaraderie.

This eight-session group, for women 60+, will be led by JFS licensed clinicians Mayim Meyers, LMSW, and Cici Syms, LMSW, and will focus on providing a safe and supportive space to acknowledge and begin to process grief. The sessions will teach coping skills, explain the nonlinear process of grief, help with feelings of isolation, instill increased understanding of typical and complex grief, and establish connections with others in a similar place.

“I think lots of people know conceptually that grief is nonlinear and that there are steps, but it’s very different to understand it on a conceptual level versus living it, breathing it, talking about it and experiencing it with other people,” Meyers said.

The sessions take place Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. at the West Bloomfield JFS building (6555 West Maple Road). Session dates are Feb. 10, Feb. 24, March 10, March 24, April 14, April 28, May 5 and June 2.

JFS was able to access a grant from the Jewish Fund Teen Board, which helped fund a certain amount of training for many of JFS’ clinical staff to become much more well versed in processing grief.

Even before the pandemic, Syms felt there was a big need to create connectedness after someone experienced a loss.

“For a lot of my clients, I had noticed it was a really isolative experience,” Syms said. “It grew from that. We saw this opportunity and need in the community to foster not only a connection in general, but especially post-pandemic, when people can be so much more isolated.”

JFS is hoping to offer this as a series touching on many different aspects of grief and loss, including the development of a group for men, another one for parents who’ve lost a child and one for the broader community.

“Loss can be so specific, depending on the nature of the loss and the relationship with the person you might be mourning,” Syms said. “I’m hoping we can try to provide an array of groups to really encompass the community and the specific needs that are inherent in the community.”

Knowing not everyone can attend in person, JFS is thinking about doing virtual groups as well. JFS has been asking for feedback from many of its community partners to see what they can do to help and further explore grief and loss needs within the community.

“If there’s a need out there, please call us and let us know so that we can put together a group specifically for whatever that unmet need is,” Meyers said.

To create an intimate environment, group size is limited. If you are interested or for more information, contact Mayim Meyers at (248) 592-2694 or mmeyers@jfsdetroit.org.