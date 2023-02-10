Farber Hebrew Day School welcomes five teams for a weekend of basketball and friendship.

The David Tanzman Memorial Tournament once again was a celebration of basketball, friendship and sportsmanship.

Boys basketball teams from host Farber Hebrew Day School and five other small high schools from Jewish day schools competed in the fifth annual tournament Jan. 26-29.

Besides meeting on the basketball court, players socialized with old and new friends, and ate meals and spent Shabbos together.

Hebrew Academy (Montreal) won the tournament. The Heat beat Farber 62-36 in the championship game and returned to Canada from Southfield with four victories in four games.

Also in the tournament field were Atlanta Jewish Academy, Columbus (Ohio) Torah Academy, Denver Academy of Torah and Hillel Academy of Pittsburgh.

The field was the same as the 2022 tournament with the exception of Hebrew Academy, which replaced Fuchs-Mizrachi School from Cleveland. Fuchs-Mizrachi had won the tournament three straight times.

Farber high school students, including the basketball team, once again took the lead role in organizing the tournament, with guidance from school administrators and staff members.

Senior Avi Selesny and junior Micah Adler led the student effort as co-commissioners. Selesny said he gained a ton of experience working with then-senior Aaron Adler, Micah’s brother, on the 2022 tournament.

Now Micah is ready to take the reins for the 2024 tournament.

“It’s a right of passage for the junior co-commissioner to learn from the senior co-commissioner each year,” Selesny said.

Josh Levisohn, Farber’s head of school, called the 2023 tournament a huge success.

“Every year, the tournament encapsulates what makes Farber so special. We have a community feel,” he said.

“I love watching the interactions between our younger students and our high school basketball players, and seeing Farber alumni and alumni parents help out as volunteers and attend the tournament.”

Levisohn said he once again enjoyed witnessing the camaraderie that occurs between basketball players from different schools off the court and between opposing teams during competitive games.

“There’s very little tribalism and great sportsmanship during games,” he said. “If a player falls during a game, he usually gets helped up by an opposing player.

“A lot of the players know each other from camp, and, of course, they share common values like being good citizens, and Jewish values like respecting Torah and mitzvot.”

Levisohn said he received “wonderful feedback” about this year’s tournament, and he was flattered to be asked by a member of the Atlanta delegation how Farber creates such a welcoming spirit for the tournament.

“I was asked that because their school (Atlanta) is looking to start a flag football tournament there,” he said.

The Farber basketball team won its first three tournament games, including a 37-36 overtime thriller over Pittsburgh thanks to three free throws by Ari Schon with .6 seconds left. The Fire also beat Columbus 54-28 and Atlanta 62-51 to make it to the championship game against Montreal.

Other players on the Farber roster are Selesny, Adler, Gideon Lopatin, Jonas Singer, Shmuel Schottenstein, Matthew Shamayev, Yona Benjamin, Yisrael Attali, Ziv Digadker, Benji Gardin, Abie Gardin and Aviel Siegel. Rick Kaczander is the coach.

While this was the fifth annual Tanzman tournament, it was the sixth year of the tournament’s existence. The tournament wasn’t held in 2021 — in fact, there wasn’t a Farber basketball team during the 2020-21 school year — because of mitigations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanzman, the tournament’s namesake, was one of Farber’s founders. The school opened as Akiva Hebrew Day School in 1964.

After Tanzman’s death in 2016, Farber high school students created the tournament to celebrate his love for basketball and his devotion to Jewish day schools.

