Will our children and grandchildren be Jewish?

You paid your congregation dues for decades. You sent your children to religious school — maybe even a Jewish day school — and to Jewish camps. But do you feel confident that your children and grandchildren will be Jewish in the decades to come?

That’s the question a panel of experts will try to address in a program co-hosted by Temple Kol Ami and B’nai Israel Synagogue in West Bloomfield at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

“The American Jewish community is facing intense demographic and social pressures that pose challenges to Jewish identity and the viability of synagogues and other community institutions,” said Steve Merritt, co-chair of Kol Ami’s membership committee. “Too often, synagogue buildings sit empty and underutilized most of the time. Too many Jews are ‘High Holiday Jews.’”

The program will explore how Jewish identity is being redefined by forces such as later marriage, interfaith unions, low birth rates, declining affiliation and a society-wide drop in religious identification. Many synagogues and Jewish institutions are seeing membership plummet, straining their finances.

The panelists are involved in a variety of creative ways to engage Jewish adults and families.

Alicia Chandler is a doctoral student in sociology at Wayne State University whose research interests include intermarriage in the American Jewish community, an issue she frequently addresses in public. She is a past president of the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, a current board member of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and president-elect of Temple Beth El. A graduate of the University of Michigan and Harvard Law School, she is founder of Multifaith Life LLC, a consulting firm focused on including multifaith families in the Jewish community. Chandler also conducts Jewish demographic studies through the Cohen Center for Modern Jewish Studies at Brandeis University.

“I am thrilled to be talking about the research that we do at the Cohen Center at Brandeis and how it illustrates that there are so many different ways for people to connect with their Judaism,” she said. “Judaism in the 21st century does not have to be one-size-fits-all. We create Jewish identity in so many different ways.”

Benefits of Ritual

Erika Bocknek of Franklin, a psychologist and associate professor at Wayne State University, will speak on reinforcing Jewish identity in children and increasing adult Jewish engagement.

“Identity is meaningfully reinforced through habits and relationships,” she said. “In everyday life, this means the practice of rituals and investment in family and community relationships.”

Bocknek, who has three school-age children and is a member of Temple Israel, says families can reinforce Jewish identity at home by creating a culture of Jewish practice through specific rituals, such as Shabbat blessings and reciting the Shema at bedtime. A strong sense of identity is formed by meaningful experiences in relationships and habits repeated over time.

“Children benefit from rituals because they make abstract ideas, like identity, accessible,” she said. “When these rituals are embedded in loving relationships, children learn not only how to be Jewish but rather what it means to be Jewish.”

Congregations have traditionally offered critical spaces to form these relationships, she said. “Jewish adults who are not involved with a congregation must somehow recreate some of the important facets of congregational life: a place and time for rituals, mentoring and wisdom shared by clergy and educators, and opportunities for bidirectional conversation and engagement.

“Jewish identity is so much more than the passive receipt of knowledge,” she said.

“Community matters most.”

Community RESPONSE

Rebecca Starr, an educator and community organizer, is director of regional engagement for the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America. She will speak about some ways the organized Jewish community might respond to current needs and how institutions have to adapt and reimagine themselves.

Raised on a sheep farm in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Starr earned an undergraduate degree in education and Judaic studies, a master’s in social work and a certificate in Jewish communal service from University of Michigan. She spent many summers on the staff of Camp Ramah in Canada. Starr and her husband, Rabbi Aaron Starr of Congregation Shaarey Zedek, live in Southfield and have two sons.

“We are in a moment of real challenge and opportunity in the North American Jewish community,” she said. “The changing demographics, reduced affiliations and the rise of individualism all require a new approach to communal planning, education and organization.

“This is not a time to throw up our hands and reminisce about how things used to be. It is a time to be creative and to reimagine a Jewish life that can be robust, supportive and accessible with multiple entry points.

“Our tents need to be more open, and our institutions will need to find more creative ways to work together and share resources,” she said, adding that community leaders, educators and clergy will need support to share resources and try new initiatives without fear.

“We all need to recognize that our community in 50 years will look different, but we have the opportunity now to anticipate and plan for a bright future.”

Finding New Ways to Engage

Many institutions and organizations are already finding new ways to engage families and young adults.

With programs scattered throughout the country, Repair the World encourages people to “do Jewish” through service. Repair the World has had 230 young adults working full time through its two-year fellowship program and another 740 who have completed a three-month Jewish service-learning program. Since 2009, Repair has partnered with approximately 2,800 service organizations.

In Detroit, The Well, founded in 2015, reaches beyond traditional congregational and organizational structures to build networks and relationships in Metropolitan Detroit. The Well’s official vision is that those who encounter it “will so love being part of Jewish community that they actively and wholeheartedly help cultivate community for and with others.”

Founding director Dan Horwitz is now a rabbi at Adat Shalom Synagogue. Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh took over as director in 2020. The Well is funded by the Lori Talsky Zekelman Fund at Temple Israel.

The Well sponsors varied activities, including monthly musical Shabbat dinners, innovative holiday gatherings, weekend retreats and travel trips, and “CSI” sessions, in which participants enjoy coffee while they study and interpret Jewish source material.

“Our mission is to create and foster accessible, inclusive, relationship-driven community for young adults and young families that uses Jewish wisdom and ritual to help community members flourish as human beings,” Stombaugh said.

“One of the greatest measures of our success in this regard is that we regularly and consistently engage new people every month from a diversity of Jewish backgrounds, while continuing to engage the same people across all different life stages over many years, from being single, partnered, into the first four or five years of starting a family.”

Stombaugh has no worries about the Jewish identity of our children and grandchildren. “The question that I think about is: What are the ways that I can foster curiosity about Judaism?” he said. “How can I empower and impassion the next generation of Jewish leaders to feel, believe and know the depth and value that this beautiful tradition has to offer?”

Hazon, founded in 2000, aims to “create new vision” in the Jewish community through outdoor and environmental education. And Detroit Jews for Justice, started by Congregation T’chiyah in Troy, is “committed to being a social justice organization owned by the entire Jewish community of Metro Detroit.”

Several Orthodox organizations, including Chabad, Partners in Torah and Aish HaTorah, have attracted unaffiliated young adults and families by sponsoring bar nights, retreats, seminars and trips to Israel. The Feb. 2 issue of the Detroit Jewish News had an article about a summer day camp planned for Chabad’s Troy center next summer. “Camp has a tremendous ability to shape a child’s Jewish identity,” said Rabbi Menachem Caytak.

Temple Kol Ami is at 5085 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield. The Feb. 26 program is free and open to the community. However, pre-registration is requested; email CSpektor@kolami.org or call (248) 661-0040.