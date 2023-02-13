Natalie Friedman and Carly Weinstock are preparing fleece for projects.
While acts of kindness are not saved for one day a year, Volunteer Day is always very special thanks to those that plan, implement and get creative during the event.

Enthusiastic and talented volunteers of all ages participated in Adat Shalom’s ninth annual Volunteer Day, supporting many organizations throughout Metro Detroit. Working together to create more than 1,000 items to benefit those in need made it fun for all ages at the Farmington Hills synagogue.

Friends Cece Bartol, Lexie Goodman, Layla Bartol and Sammy Goren. Adat Shalom
Cori and Geula Rapp led the notebook decorating station. Adat Shalom

Projects included creating no-sew fleece scarves, cutting plastic bags to make plarn (plastic yarn), assembling bag lunches and snack bags, baking dog biscuits for a local shelter, assembling baskets to help parents welcome their new babies, illustrating bookmarks, sorting books to donate and assembling activity bags for kids in the hospital.

David Yoskowitz makes a fleece dog tug toy. Adat Shalom
Maddie Friedman is putting a label on a donated book. Adat Shalom

Adat Shalom members Debbie and Jeff Supowit worked alongside granddaughter Maddy Weiss to make a difference in our community. Adat Shalom

Photos courtesy of Adat Shalom members and staff

