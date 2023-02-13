UMatter’s annual event hopes to abolish the stigma associated with mental health challenges.

Friendship Circle, Friendship House and the Andrew Kukes Foundation for Social Anxiety are inviting all members of the community to join them in their highly anticipated One Thing I Wish You Knew event, which takes place on March 5.

Four speakers plan to share their personal stories of strength and hope, showcasing their resilience in the face of their mental health struggles.

According to the UMatter website, the event “will highlight the vulnerability and honesty of telling the people in our lives what we wish they knew about our journeys … and the difficulty of sharing what occurs beneath the surface.”

One of the speakers is Emeri Charlip, 11, of West Bloomfield, a Hillel Day School student and member of The Shul in West Bloomfield. She will be sharing her experiences from when her sister battled a drug addiction.

“My sister went through something horrible; it affected her in so many ways and it also impacted her family. It’s scary,” Emeri said. “I hope to inspire kids to not keep their feelings inside and to get help for themselves, too.”

Emeri began attending UMatter events in 2022 and said it had been a beacon of support during a turbulent time.

Another speaker is Nate Soverinsky, 16, of Farmington Hills, a junior at Frankel Jewish Academy and member of B’nai Israel in West Bloomfield. Nate will be talking about his battle with anorexia.

“The point I’ll be making is that asking for and accepting help is the bravest thing you can do. It doesn’t make you weak; it makes you stronger,” said Nate, who is on the UMatter Board.

“UMatter has given me a place to speak and given me a voice when I didn’t think I had one. It’s a place for everyone to be heard … If my speech helps even one person, then my job is done,” Nate said.

Other presenters are Neda Ebrahimi, a counselor at Cranbrook Schools, and Jonas Annear, a student at Seaholm High School.

The program will also host a community resource fair, featuring both well-known and lesser-known supports, and, just for fun, a photo booth.

This is the fifth yearly One Thing I Wish You Knew event. Last year, 250 people attended in person and another 800 attended virtually.

UMatter, started locally, has branched into several states and Friendship Circles internationally, but the One Thing I Wish You Knew event is unique to Michigan. The event is open to all members of the community, including those without mental health struggles.

Other UMatter programs include TeenTalks, an informal teen support group facilitated by teens, on Wednesday nights and informal Teen Shabbat dinners, where one speaker shares their mental health story.

Previously, shame and isolation were part of the painful parcel of mental health issues. UMatter exists to diminish this stigma, as well as to create community, friendship and support.

According to Madeline Kahl, assistant to UMatter director Rabbi Yarden Blumstein, “There are plenty of people who come to UMatter just looking for community. It’s a good starting point when their family and friends might not even know that they struggle. We’re talking about mental health more now. We’ve bought it more definition; we’re more aware of the challenges.”

One Thing I Wish You Knew takes place March 5 at Seaholm Auditorium, 2436 W. Lincoln, Birmingham, from 5-6:30 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. for the resource fair. Admission is free.

Register at https://onethingevent.org. For the Zoom link or for more information, email yarden@friendshipcircle.org.