According to Jewish lore, there’s no such thing as coincidence. We are precisely where we’re meant to be at any given time. So when a couple comes about because of a “chance meeting,” we can assume that is the reason they were there.

Rebecca Roberts and Dean Lugashi of Southfield met in the summer of 2012 while doing something neither of them had ever done before or since: They both happened to be working as inclusion counselors at the JCC camp. They were both counselors for the same group, Teen Trekkers.

“I’d never been to camp my entire life and I thought it would be fun to be a counselor,” Rebecca said. “I was right; it was a blast!”

Rebecca had grown up in Hazel Park, raised by her parents, who had been high school sweethearts.

Dean, meanwhile, had moved around quite a bit during childhood. Originally from Los Angeles, he’d moved to Israel with his family when he was 6, then to New Jersey when he was 14. At age 24, one month before camp started, he relocated again, this time to Michigan.

Dean liked Rebecca right away, but Rebecca was oblivious.

“I remember we went canoeing together with two special needs teenage boys who were panicking that they might fall in the water,” Rebecca said. “At the same time, Dean was trying to flirt with me, but it kept flying over my head!”

Rebecca asked him, “So, what are you doing at the end of the summer?”

Dean’s answer was an extremely clear, “Hanging out with you.”

Finally, she got it!

These days, when telling their “how we met” story, Dean will inevitably end with “… And I’m still hanging out with her!”

As they got to know each other, the young couple particularly enjoyed discovering a name connection: Dean’s grandmother’s name was Rebecca and his grandfather was Robert — and the whole family was delighted that he was dating a Rebecca Roberts!

Dean’s parents were so enamored with the area when they came for a visit, they moved to Southfield soon afterwards. Rebecca converted to Judaism in 2018, just a few weeks before their July wedding, which took place in Dean’s parents’ backyard.

Currently, Dean is a plan reviewer and building inspector for Bloomfield Township, and Rebecca works actively as a caregiver for adults with disabilities (although she’s also a licensed Realtor and builder.) The couple are parents to daughter Arielle, 2, who just started attending Shaarey Zedek Hebrew school.

“And, of course, we plan to send her to the JCC camp one day!” Rebecca said. “We’ll tell her this is where her dad and I first met … and who knows who she’ll meet there!”

