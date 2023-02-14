Wayne State students embark on a trip to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

As the president of Students for Israel at Wayne State University as part of Hillel of Metro Detroit, I had the opportunity to recruit, plan and implement a trip for non-Jewish student leaders (accompanied by five pro-Israel Hillel student leaders) to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The trip was designed to showcase both Palestinian and Israeli narratives. We heard from key politicians, journalists, army officials and citizens from both sides about the current situation, everyday life and the connection to history. The goal of the trip was to educate student leaders about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a personal point of a view while being given the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns.

We spent several months reaching out to different student organizations on campus to introduce the opportunity and to encourage them to apply. After extensive interviews, we successfully built a diverse group of 21 students. Participants included prominent student leaders on campus, such as student senate candidates, board members leading Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Black, Latinx and Chaldean American student groups on campus. Before departing, we held a pre-trip orientation at Hillel to get to know each other as a group and to discuss the various challenges we might face during the trip.

The trip was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We visited many historical and cultural sites, such as the Western Wall, the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. We took day trips to the West Bank where we visited Palestinian cities like Bethlehem and Ramallah, and drove down south to the Gaza Strip.

We drove up north and visited Nazareth, followed by a drive to the Golan Heights to hear from geopolitical experts. We ended our trip with two nights in Tel Aviv, where we learned about Israeli innovation, about Ethiopian Jews, and visited the markets and busy streets.

Each of the different programs had its own unique significance and meaning, and the students were able to gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the rich history and culture of the region.

One of the most meaningful experiences of the trip was the opportunity to meet local, Israeli high-school students from our partnership region. We were all surprised to learn how different our life in America is. Our group members were especially surprised to see how excited they were about their upcoming military service. This experience not only provided an opportunity for the students to get to know Israeli citizens closer to their age, but also allowed them to gain a deeper understanding of the issues facing the local community.

Throughout the trip, we had numerous opportunities to reflect on our experiences and to discuss our thoughts and insights with one another. These discussions were incredibly valuable and helped us build a sense of community and solidarity with one another.

One of the biggest challenges of the trip was dealing with cultural differences and navigating new environments. However, the group was up to the challenge and, through a creation of mutual respect, we were able to navigate those cultural differences.

By the end of the trip, we had gained a better understanding of the conflict and, not surprisingly, had more questions than when we arrived.

We returned home with new perspectives, and many of us have already begun to put the lessons learned into practice in our own communities.

In conclusion, leading the Fact Finders trip to Israel and the Palestinian Territories was a truly enriching experience. It provided a unique opportunity for us to form meaningful connections with each other, build coalitions on campus and develop leadership skills.

I am confident that the lessons learned on this trip will have a lasting impact on our campus. By having more students better informed about the conflict, we can eliminate anti-Israel, anti-Palestine, antisemitic and Islamophobic rhetoric that affects our day-to-day life here on the Wayne State Campus.

Jeremy Soper is president of Students for Israel at Wayne State University.