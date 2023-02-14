Ian Mendel, with a one-of-a-kind Jewish journey, will be visiting Israel for the first time on Motor City Mission.

Ian Mendel’s journey to Federation’s Motor City Mission trip in March is one of a yearning for identity, religious connection and a 50th birthday present for the ages.

Ian Mendel was adopted. With it being a closed adoption and the records sealed, he had no knowledge of his biological, religious or cultural identity growing up. His adoptive parents were Christian, so he went to Sunday school and occasionally church, although religion was not an integral part of their lives. He always believed in God, but, as an adult, he wasn’t sure if he fully aligned with his religious upbringing.

“He always felt like something was kind of missing,” said his wife, Amy Mendel, who is Jewish.

Everything began to change when Amy and Ian met in October 2009. Much of their first conversation was about his beliefs and his struggle with his religious identity.

Upon getting to know Amy, Ian began to learn more and more about Judaism. Ian started taking Judaism classes and gained a love for the religion and, in the end, ended up converting to Judaism in a Conservative conversion program.

Ian went on to change his last name to a Jewish last name, Mendel, meaning “journey of lifelong learning.”

Amy said, “It connected with him because he felt like he was now on this journey of lifelong learning of Judaism and who he really is.”

Ian and Amy got married (by a Jewish rabbi) and went on to have twins who are now 7 years old. The family lives in Farmington Hills.

Ian had been taking Intro to Judaism classes at Adat Shalom every Monday night, also going to different events to enhance his knowledge of Judaism along the way.

Through this journey, Ian Mendel gained a strong desire to go to Israel.

“Hearing and learning so much about Israel in my studies and from Amy and her family’s experiences has been truly fascinating, and I’ve yearned to experience it all for myself for a very long time,” Ian said.

Ian is also a photographer and videographer, so besides wanting to visit Israel on the back of his love for Judaism, he’s wanted to capture the Holy Land behind the lens as well.

A Wish Fulfilled

Fast forward to 2022 — Amy Mendel found out about the Motor City Mission trip but didn’t think it could be a reality for several different reasons.

Secretly, behind her husband’s back, Amy contacted the Jewish Federation, filled out an application for a scholarship and spoke with her mom and Ian’s parents.

“With the help of his parents and my mom, and a small scholarship from Federation, all of us together were able to make this work,” Amy said.

On Dec. 18, the Mendels had their family over for their annual Chanukah party. At the end of the evening, Amy gave her husband a Chanukah gift — two books on Israel and one book on how to learn Hebrew in six weeks.

Then, Amy gave Ian a box, saying they thought they would give him an early present for his 50th birthday in April. He opened it up to layers of presents — with a theme.

A fanny pack. A travel adapter. Sunscreen. “He was super confused,” Amy said.

Next was a passport holder wallet, into which Amy’s mom also put about 800 shekels.

“He was freaking out, but still confused,” Amy said. “And he was teary-eyed.”

At the bottom of the box was a printed-out itinerary of the Motor City Mission trip in an 8- by-10 frame.

“So, that’s how he was presented with this gift to go to Israel,” Amy said. “He was just completely in shock. It took him a couple of days to really absorb that his dream was really going to come true.”

Due to having twins and other commitments, Amy won’t be able to make the trip with her husband. But having been there twice, Amy knows how meaningful Ian’s first time in Israel will be.

“This will be his first time stepping foot in the Holy Land and actually feeling that connection to everything he’s only heard about, read about and dreamt about,” Amy said. “It’s been his dream forever to go. And it’s been our dream and goal to go together and, hopefully, one day, take our kids. But I’m just beyond thrilled I can gift this to him and make it a reality.”

For Ian, it’s thrilling and hard to believe he’s only a month away from standing in front of the Western Wall, climbing Masada, floating on the Dead Sea, visiting the Partnership region in the Galilee and Yad Vashem.

“This trip is a unique opportunity to not only see and experience all this for myself, but with a whole Jewish community from Detroit, including my rabbi, and to share my experiences with those considering traveling to Israel,” Ian said. “And, being Israel’s 75th anniversary, what a time to go.”

Ian is grateful to Federation for helping make this happen and to his family for surprising him with this unbelievable gift.

“I truly believe this will be a profoundly meaningful, life-changing, spiritual experience, one that will certainly intensify my connection with Israel and my chosen religion. I am so proud to be Jewish; it’s who I am and where I belong.”