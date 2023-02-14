In Israel, every national tragedy is a personal tragedy. Life for Israelis throughout the country stops, and everyone feels the devastation of losing a loved one.

My name is Michal Neuman; I am a proud ShinShinit in Metro Detroit. ShinShin is a Hebrew acronym for Shnat Sherut (year of service). Each year, Federation’s Israel and Overseas Department brings ShinShinim for a year of service where we work in Detroit’s community, running programs and making connections.

I spend my days at Federation, Hillel Day School, Temple Shir Shalom and anywhere else that is looking for a little Israel infusion. I am so happy and grateful to be part of this incredible community, and I enjoy every moment of my service.

Although I thoroughly enjoy my time here, the past weeks have been extremely difficult. In my hometown of Jerusalem, two brutal terrorist attacks took place. Both on Friday night, Feb. 3, as Jews walked to and from their synagogues for Shabbat services.

When I saw the news, I was heartbroken. Seven people were killed just for being Jewish. My initial thought was that I had to get on the first flight home, back to Jerusalem. How could I leave my country during a time like this? I read about each of the victims and felt like I had lost friends and family members I had known my whole life. That is part of what it means to be Israeli and one of the main reasons I am here this year.

I wasn’t sure how I could carry on with my weekend working at a Shabbaton for Hillel Day School. How could life go back to normal? Seven of my sisters and brothers had just lost their lives. I followed the news closely throughout the weekend, worrying about my friends and family, knowing I have very little control over the situation being so far away. That is part of being a teenager in Israel, praying that your friends make it home safely from a fun night out and that your family members return home from work and school every day.

The following day, there were two more attacks. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries. The next day I was getting ready for Sunday school, carrying on as usual. Here, nothing stopped. Restaurants were still open, buses were still operating and life went on.

In Israel, every national tragedy is a personal tragedy. Life for Israelis throughout the country stops, and everyone feels the devastation of losing a loved one.

By Monday Feb. 6, everyone had moved on. People here returned to their weekly routines while I was still struggling. It feels incredibly lonely mourning a loss no one expects you to be so impacted by. How do you explain the sense of family we have in Israel? I have 9 million family members I think about and worry about daily.

I am going back home in a few weeks to visit family and friends. Returning home after leaving always feels funny, but safety is a concern this time. I take the bus daily; I eat at restaurants and go shopping at the mall. Most people in the United States don’t think much about these simple daily tasks, but for me, it feels like life or death.

When I initially heard about the attacks, I read all about them on an Israeli news site. I checked American news channels to see what they reported. I was shocked that most news sites didn’t even write about the attacks, and those that did mentioned the prior IDF raid in Jenin, criticizing Israel. Other news sites reported all the deaths as “alleged.”

Reading those reports about Israel was painful; it felt like a stab in the back. The casualties would not be “alleged” if they reported news from countries other than Israel. Israel’s previous governmental decisions would not be criticized in the same report as a terrorist attack. The double standard is unfair, and it is dangerous. Innocent people were murdered, yet the killing was justified and understood by the media.

WE ARE STRONG

Moments like this make me even prouder to be Israeli. We are strong; we don’t give in to fear. We protect ourselves, and we always stay united.

When I finish my year of service here in Michigan, I will return to Israel in August and enroll in the Israeli army. Many of these terrorist attacks target soldiers in uniform, and in September, that will be me. While my American friends and peers will be in their sophomore year of college, starting “real life,” I will serve my country. I am excited and proud to join the army, but these attacks are very concerning. How will I wear my uniform proudly and yet fear for my life at times? How will I ever feel safe while protecting my family?

There is no correct answer; these are all dilemmas an average 18-year-old faces daily in Israel.

These attacks are devastating but will not stop us from moving forward. We will continue loving and supporting Israel and working throughout this incredible community daily to share that passion.

I have received so much love, warmth and support throughout my time here, and I am so lucky, grateful and honored to be here in Metro Detroit, bringing my Israel to you every day.

Michal Neuman is from Jerusalem and is studying psychology and law. She is one of four ShinShiniot working in Metro Detroit this year.