Instrumentalist Ben Rosenblum will be at Aretha’s Jazz Café in Detroit.

As a youngster trying out a home piano, Ben Rosenblum found that he often could express himself better with the instrument than he could with his own voice, and so he kept intent on improvising.

Jazz, his mother’s favorite musical style, came to dominate the boy’s interests over his classical studies. Determination and concentration helped build a jazz career that includes composing, and Rosenblum has brought his talents to Michigan from his home in New York.

In line with many tours across the United States, Canada, Europe and Japan, he has another local performance set. That will be an appearance Wednesday evening, Feb. 22, at Aretha’s Jazz Café in Detroit, and it will be the first time he has been there.

Rosenblum will be appearing with jazz singer Shahida Nurullah, a Detroit Jazz Festival vocalist he got to know a while ago as the two became part of his brother’s wedding reception in Detroit. Together during other engagements, they will present jazz standards, Brazilian music and more as joined by a bass player.

“We’re always leaving the program open for when inspiration hits to choose repertoire,” said Rosenblum, 29, who went on to learn the accordion and performs klezmer music as part of his repertoire of cross-cultural sounds.

“My compositions don’t have lyrics so I don’t know if I will be performing them with Shahida. At my other shows I’m doing in Michigan [Lansing and Jackson on the same tour], I will be performing a good number of original compositions.

“I just released an album called A Thousand Pebbles with the Ben Rosenblum Nebula Project (the larger of his own two musical groups). “It has a lot of different influences of world music. I play a lot of accordion and half on piano. I play my original compositions. I have been composing for a long time.”

Rosenblum studied jazz at the Juilliard School in a program that allowed him to get credit toward his bachelor’s degree, with a major in philosophy, from Columbia University.

“I’m a full-time musician although I also do some teaching of music,” he said. “When I’m on tour, I’m a guest teacher at colleges. I also teach privately in New York. I’m lucky to perform 20 shows a month, some of them with my groups and some of them with other people.”

Rosenblum has worked with Curtis Lundy, Winard Harper, Deborah Davis and Chris Washburne. His earlier recordings include Kites and Strings, River City and Instead.

“I feel the piano and accordion complement each other rather nicely,” he said. “Because the piano is more of a percussive instrument, the hammers hit the strings, so you can do a lot of percussive.

“The accordion is more of a reed instrument, more like a voice. You can do bravado and get louder and softer through notes of the accordion. Since I started playing accordion, my musical life has gone in many different directions.

“I’m able to express different things on the two instruments, and between the two of them, I get a wider range of expression than I get on one individually.”

A work appearance important to Rosenblum has been as a substitute instrumentalist in the pit orchestra of the Yiddish version of Fiddler on the Roof presented in New York. As a volunteer, he performs digitally with an organization called Concerts in Motion, also centered in New York, and entertains Jewish Community Center members and shut-ins.

Among Rosenblum’s co-performers on occasion is violinist Ben Sutin, who has a group that combines jazz and klezmer music and introduced Rosenblum to klezmer sounds. Rosenblum said he has been playing together with Sutin for some time.

Recently, Rosenblum married visual artist Yoko Sano, who comes from Japan. He has been learning the Japanese language, and the two share cooking responsibilities as a fun pastime aside from their artistic interests.

“I think my composition has often inspired me to get better as a musician,” he said. “It helps me execute what I’m trying to do.”

Ben Rosenblum will be performing at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Aretha’s Jazz Café in the Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts, 350 Madison Ave., Detroit. $20. (313) 887-8501.