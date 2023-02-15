Farber Hebrew Day School hosted a Saturday night, community-building Melaveh Malka on Jan. 14. More than 160 people were in attendance for this fun event.

It started off with a musical Havdalah led by fifth-grade Judaic studies teacher Rabbi Joshua Strosberg. Families then joined together for singing and dancing, bringing the packed room to life as students, parents and teachers joined together to celebrate the end of Shabbat and the beginning of the new week.

After the singing and dancing, students circulated through Havdalah-themed projects, such as creating spice bags (besamim), a Havdalah plaque and beautiful Havdalah candles from beeswax.

Families also had the opportunity to play the highly popular Fowling game (football bowling) and the competition was almost as strong as the excitement in the gym.

Of course, what is a melaveh malka without food? The evening concluded with pizza and fries for everyone, with a D’var Torah by Head of School Dr. Josh Levisohn.

This event was one of several this year that has filled the need for additional community building following the lonely years of COVID. Families are responding very enthusiastically to these opportunities for coming together in person with their children and their peers.

Special thanks go to Rabbi Ari Steinig, who conceived of and planned the entire event with the help of a number of other volunteers.

PHOTOS Courtesy of Farber