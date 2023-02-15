The Zekelman Holocaust Center to host a “behind-the-film documentary” virtual event.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) in Farmington Hills will host a virtual event regarding the documentary Getting Away with Murder(s) on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.

British filmmaker David Wilkinson’s documentary focuses on how nearly 1 million people who carried out the unprovoked murder of untold millions of people in 22 countries during the Holocaust were never prosecuted.

Jews, Poles, Russian Prisoners of War, Roma, the mentally and physically handicapped, political and religious dissidents, homosexuals and many more were slaughtered by the Nazis. Ninety-nine percent of those responsible were never prosecuted; with most never even questioned. The vast number of those enthusiastic participants in the murders simply walked away at war’s end — completely untroubled by justice, free to live out the rest of their lives, untouched.

The Allies unanimously agreed to prosecute those responsible when they drew up the London Agreement in August 1945. But, after the 1950s, the Allies’ pursuit of justice simply stopped, deciding not to proceed any further.

Filmmaker David Wilkinson’s relentless pursuit to find an answer to this question took him through 10 different countries over two decades. Interviews with countless experts helped to uncover how most Nazi perpetrators walked away untouched by justice. Wilkinson has distributed 120 films in the UK and Ireland in the cinema, on video, to television and online. He was also an actor who appeared in more than 40 theater, television and film productions.

The film’s UK cinema release was on Oct. 1, 2021 (the 75th anniversary of the sentencing at the International Tribunal in Nuremberg). Its final cinema screening in the UK was on Nov. 11, 2022, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. This screening followed a two-minute silence. It was launched in the United States on Jan. 27, 2023, on International Holocaust Memorial Day to many streaming platforms.

