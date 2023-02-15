Each one of these leaders brings a different perspective to the board based on their previous involvement, personal interests and Jewish life.

This January, six undergraduate students were selected to lead University of Michigan Hillel as members of the Undergraduate Governing Board. This term’s student board are Sari Rosenberg (’25), Greta Loewenthal (’25), Jacob Ellenbogen (’25), Noah Volin (’25), Jamie Feldman (’25) and Mia Hirsch (’25).

Each one of these leaders brings a different perspective to the board based on their previous involvement, personal interests and Jewish life. This year, two of our board members, Mia Hirsch and Jacob Ellenbogen, have Metro Detroit to thank for helping to shape their Jewish identity.

Jacob and Mia grew up very engaged in the Detroit Jewish community from Jewish day school to involvement with youth group to summer camp. These impactful programs helped them to realize that once at college, the need to find Jewish community was extremely important.

As a member of Temple Israel, Mia became active in youth group where she served on the executive board for two years. She admits, “I have been so lucky to have these experiences through my synagogue and it’s why I’m on a path to become a rabbi!”

Not too far away in Birmingham, Jacob has been a poster child for USY where he served in leadership roles at the chapter, regional and international level. He currently works for USY as a regional intern. “I sincerely hope that I can one day give back to this community just a fraction of what they have given me. It’s why I’ve stayed engaged with USY and now with Hillel,” Jacob says.

Spending summers away from home readied them for college life. Mia spent many summers at Tamarack Camps, whereas Jacob spent many summers at Camp Tamakwa. While each camp is unique in its own regard, it did prepare them to take on new challenges, develop new skills and push them to create community. That is exactly what Mia and Jacob are doing at Hillel now.

“I knew right away that I wanted to become involved at Hillel,” Mia says. “I was looking to replicate the connection to the Jewish community I had back home because it’s been so important to me.”

According to Jacob, “Because of my experiences, Judaism isn’t just my religion, it’s my culture and heritage and something I am extremely proud of, and I want to help create that here.”

Now as leaders at Hillel they both continue to make an impact. Mia has been a leader with the FreshConnect program, Jewish Feminist Circle group and a member of the Jewish Learning Fellowship. She was also a student leader on the Campus Leaders Israel trip this winter.

“My goal is to help students find that love and connection that I have for Judaism and, through this role, I will be able to do that,” Mia says.

As the major events officer on the Governing Board, Mia will be able to accomplish her goals through planning large-scale events for Hillel like Purim Carnival, Nice Jewish Ball and Finals Week.

You can also find Mia at the Hillel building every day studying or participating in one of the many events Hillel puts on each week.

Jacob has been a leader as part of the Shabbat Squad, helping to plan weekly Shabbat gatherings. He was a leader of the Hillel Hockey group and was also a student leader on the Campus Leaders Israel trip this winter.

Now, as internal relations officer on the Governing Board, he is responsible for all internal group needs. There are more than 40 different micro-communities within Hillel that the Governing Board provides resources to, such as funding, building space, marketing and kosher food.

“The relationships I have at Hillel are some of my most cherished that I can’t wait to continue to develop professionally over the course of the next two semesters,” Jacob says.

“This community is one I care about deeply, and one I look forward to helping it grow stronger in the coming year.”

Check out upcoming events at University of Michigan Hillel by visiting its Event Platform at https://michigan.engage.hillel.org/tags/michigan-hillel.

Sean Morgan is the associate director of the University of Michigan Hillel.