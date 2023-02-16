My experience as a student athlete at Lawrence Technological University.

A year ago, if someone had told me I would be studying civil engineering and playing soccer at Lawrence Technological University (LTU), it would have been hard for me to believe.

When I first saw LTU’s campus, I was shocked by the amazing architecture. Additionally, the stadium where I get to play soccer is absolutely breathtaking.

My hometown, Alfe Menashe, Israel, is a small and modest town with 8,000 citizens. I played most of my youth soccer on the Hapoel Hod Hasharon team. Hod Hasharon is a nice city that has better-than-average facilities.

Today, I feel proud and privileged to play in a stadium with seating for 2,300 fans. Although I have only completed one semester so far, it still feels unreal knowing that some of the high-level adult soccer teams in Israel play in stadiums that are the same size as the one at LTU.

My second semester started recently, and I am ecstatic about working toward my degree in civil engineering and playing soccer with the good friends that I have made.

However, coming to study at LTU was hard at first. I experienced some culture shock, and it took time to adapt to the new mix of people and formalities here in the USA — there is a very different mindset. At times, it has been difficult to balance homework, studying and playing soccer. Also, I had to learn a different style of play, but I picked up the techniques from my coaches and my teammates and was able to adjust.

I enjoy the small class size at LTU because it makes it easier to approach and meet with my professors when I have questions. I am also learning to adopt new methods for studying, which have helped me become a better student — I have my professors to thank for this and also the great group of friends that I live with, study with and play soccer with. These friends have helped me understand how I should study correctly to best retain the material that I learn in class.

I wasn’t sure how I would be able to celebrate Jewish holidays in the USA. I had never been to Michigan before, and I did not know anyone in the area. The holidays and memorial days are a big part of my life, culturally. I luckily met Olivia from Hillel of Metro Detroit. I met another LTU athlete who is also from Israel —on the LTU baseball team. It is nice to be able to share our experiences of adjusting to the environment.

Olivia has organized things like Shabbat dinners, the showing of a Holocaust documentary at LTU and gifts for the holidays. Being part of Hillel has helped me maintain my connection to Judaism. I didn’t know much about the Jewish community in the Metro Detroit area before I came to LTU, but I am continually discovering more and more, and I am glad to be a part of it.

Noam Nedivi is a freshman at Lawrence Technological University.