The Jewish News celebrates the young professionals making an impact in our region.

Each year, we here at the Jewish News get introduced to 36 remarkable members of Michigan’s Jewish community — from here in Metro Detroit to Windsor to Lansing, Ann Arbor and Bay City.

Each of our 36 Under 36 winners was nominated by someone in the community and chosen by a panel of impartial judges (also active Jewish community members) for the honor.

The people on our list are educators, lawyers, engineers, artists, social workers and other professionals who all have one thing in common: their determination to build Jewish community.

Our winners were invited to write and submit their own bios, which you’ll find here (in no particular order).

Please join us in wishing them a hearty Mazel Tov!

Click or tap on the individual’s name to pull up their profile: