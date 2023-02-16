NEXTGen Detroit’s annual fundraising event returns with a casino theme this year.

NEXTGen Detroit’s annual fundraising event will be a night of glitz, glamour and giving back this year, as an EPIC night at the casino.

It takes place on March 4 from 8-11:30 p.m. at The Treasury in Pontiac. The event is brought to the community by Sue and Alan J. Kaufman and Family.

The red carpet will be rolled out to usher guests into a glittering casino featuring all the classic table games, roulette, slots and so much more. It’s all for fun, of course, with prizes and giveaways. There will be a live band, an open bar and delicious food.

Most importantly, this is a night to step out and step up for the Jewish community.

In addition to a registration fee of $36 per person through Feb. 24 ($50 beginning Feb. 25), each guest is asked to make a minimum donation of $100 to the Jewish Federation’s 2023 Annual Campaign. Donations will provide support to Federation and its 17 local and three international agencies.

Prior to the most recent EPIC event, which took place at the M1 Concourse Event Center in the form of an after-dark carnival under an open-air tent, stand-up comedians were the headlining entertainment. Over the years, the event has been held at the MGM Casino, the Renaissance Center, the State Theater and the State Savings Bank in Detroit.

“Last year was the first year where we really shifted out of featuring a comedian or entertainment,” said Lauren Soifer, associate director of NEXTGen Detroit. “Now we’re focusing on just celebrating the impact that everyone makes to our annual campaign and supporting the community.”

The event typically attracts around 400 people. Soifer says it’s truly special to have so many young adults in a community come together and contribute to a great cause.

“We hope people understand that their gift is directly supporting our community and communities around the world, as well as feeling like a part of such a close and tight-knit community that wants to take care of each other,” Soifer said.

“This is a night where we consciously say it’s going to be a fun, social evening, but in order to come and celebrate, we expect you to make a gift. And I think it says a lot to have that many young adults choosing to support the community on a night like this. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

EPIC co-chairs are Julia Bleznak, Marc Crane, Lauren Deitch, Abigail Epstein and Josh Ketai.

In a statement, they said, “As co-chairs, we wanted to make this year’s EPIC a celebration for our strong, young Jewish community.

“What’s amazing about EPIC is that it really appeals to such a wide range of attendees coming together to show our support for Federation’s Annual Campaign, as the donation to attend makes a significant impact here in Detroit and in Israel and around the world.

“We put our heart and soul into making this event a night of glitz, glamour and giving back. We are ALL IN and can’t wait for you join us.”

Get tickets and learn more at jewishdetroit.org/EPIC.